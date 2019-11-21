The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• NuTones — The group will play at 6:30 p.m. today at Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence. No charge.
• Cadillacs — The band will perform an Oldies Show from 7-8:30 p.m. today at Decatur Mall, 1801 Beltline Road S.W. The group will also perform from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at Florence Mall, 301 Cox Creek Parkway.
• Molly Taylor — The band will perform at 7 p.m. today at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Album Release Party — Johnny Collier will have the event today at El Patron Restaurant, 17751 Highway 72, Rogersville. Meet and greet will be at 6:30 p.m.; live performance at 7:30 p.m.; and album signing at 8:30 p.m. RSVP on Facebook at facebook.com/events/512949575948442/
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Southern Breeze — The group will be at Lucy's BarGE, Bay Village Drive, Athens, from 8-11 p.m. Friday. The group will be at El Patron, U.S. 72, Rogersville, from 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Silver Eagle Band — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave. Band members are Randall Oliver, Lowell Kelley, Kirk Wright and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Robert Cline Jr. and The Boys from Muscle Shoals — The band will be playing 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
•Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. TuesdayNov. 19 at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Travis Wammack birthday bash — The concert will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. The Snakeman Band will perform, along with guest stars. Proceeds benefit Shoals Theatre. Tickets: $25 main floor; $20 balcony. theshoalstheatre.org, 256-764-1700
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
