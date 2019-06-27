The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Champy's — Robert Cline Jr. will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Boiler Room — Shane Baker LIVE at 7 p.m. Friday, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze — The group will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Las Trojas Cantina, Florence Mall. Band members are Jeff Wright, Kenny Holt, Danny Wilkerson, Mark Davis and Kirk Wright.
• Deja Vu — The group will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Band members are Tommy James, Mechelle Bradford, Larry Crowell, Rick Collins and Avery Thompson.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Champy's — The Pistol and The Queen will play 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Boiler Room — Brian Sutherland LIVE at 9 p.m. Saturday, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
