The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Johnny Collier — Johnny Collier and the Misbehaviators will be at El Patron Restaurant and Bar, 17751 Highway 72, Rogersville, at 7 p.m. today.
• Jacob Lovell — The musician will be playing 7 p.m. today at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• The Kerry Gilbert Band — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Joining Gilbert will be Alyssa "Cissy" Ashley, Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. Reservations recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Christmas Concert with Showdown and Friends — The benefit concert will be 7 p.m. Friday at Crosspoint Church of Christ, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence. Tickets: $10 (children 5 and younger free). Special guests: Chase Akins and Scott Todd. For tickets, call 256-335-9903 or 256-415-0803. Proceeds benefit missions and Alzheimer's.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will be playing 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Chris Forrest, drums; Terry Richardson, bass.
• Mark Edgar Stuart — The band will be playing 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Silver Eagle Band — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave. Band members are MD Murphy, Lowell Kelley, Kirk Wright and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
