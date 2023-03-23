The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Rattlesnake Saloon — The Usual Suspects will perform 6-10 p.m. today at Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia. LA Shepherd will perform 6-10 p.m. Friday, and Parrish Boys will perform 6-10 p.m. Saturday.
• Rufus 'n' Payne — The group, John Denton, Jeff Wright and Rudy Terry, will perform 6-8 p.m. today at Los Arcos, 1740 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Champy's — FLUX will perform 7-9 p.m. Friday at Champy's Shoals, 120 Second St., Muscle Shoals.
•Birdy's Sports Bar — Faron Davis will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Birdy's Sports Bar, 400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Brian Sutherland will perform 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
• Blast from the past — Showdown with special guest Michael Dean will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, music from the ’50s and ’60s, at Cross Point Church, 1350 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence. Tickets: $15 (age 5 and younger free). For tickets, call 256-710-7332, 256-415-0803 or 256-335-9903. Portion of proceeds benefit Crosspoint Church Missions.
• "March Madness" — The Shoals Community Band will perform a "March Madness" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church Florence's Annex, 218 N. Wood Ave. Performance is free.
