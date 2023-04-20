The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• The Pour House at Coldwater — Travis Wammack and The Snakeman Band will perform at 6 p.m. today at The Pour House at Coldwater, 120 S. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Rattlesnake Saloon — Tyler Coker will perform be 6-10 p.m. today at Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia.
• KGB — The Kerry Gilbert Band will provide dinner music at FloBama Music Hall, 311 N. Court St., Florence, at 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Joining Gilbert on stage are Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson, and Hugh Banks. Reservations recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Champy's — Coffee Black will perform 7-9 p.m. Friday at Champy's Shoals, 120 Second St., Muscle Shoals.
•Birdy's Sports Bar — Ben Daniel will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Birdy's Sports Bar, 400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Cypress Banks will perform 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
• Tom Pallardy & The OMG Band — The group will perform 7-11 p.m. Friday at the BARge at Lucy's Branch, Bay Village Drive, Athens. No cover charge.
• Birthday Bash — The Muscle Shoals 100th Birthday Bash will be 2-11 p.m. Saturday at Muscle Shoals City Hall lawn, Avalon Avenue. The free concert will be headlined by Kip Moore, Sara Evans and Candi Staton and will showcase some of the best artists, writers and musicians Muscle Shoals has to offer. Ground access opens at 1 p.m. muscleshoals100.com
• Birthday Tribute — The Muscle Shoals Birthday Tribute with Billy Lawson and Wishbone Band will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Champy's, 120 W. E. Second St., Muscle Shoals. The event is free.
