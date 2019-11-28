The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Deja Vu — The group will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Band members include Mechele Bradford, Larry Crowell, Tommy James, Don Parker, Avery Thompson and Rick Collins.
• Great Gatsby Thanksgiving cabaret — The event is 7-11 p.m. Friday at Montgomery Place, 406 N. Montgomery Ave, Sheffield. Performances include the Midnighters, Donna Wills and Mr. GR, music by superstar DJ Doc. Sponsored by the city of Sheffield, Sheffield utilities and About Your Hair. General admission $25, VIP $35. Tables available. For tickets call 256-412-6961.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Billy Lawson and Wishbone — The band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Tyler Jones Band — The band is the guest band at the Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, from 7-11 p.m. Saturday.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
