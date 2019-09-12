The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Dan Penny and the Garage Band — The group will perform 5-7 p.m. today at Columbia Cottage, Roberts Lane, Florence.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Southern Breeze — The band performs 7-10 p.m. Friday at Lil Capone's Italian Grill, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• The Wildwood Ruminators — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Tim Tucker LIVE — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
NuTones — The group will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Morninside, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield. The band will also play at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mitchell-Hollingsworth, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. No charge.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Left Side Drive will perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.