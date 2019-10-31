The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will be playing 6-9 p.m. Friday at On the Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence. Members are Jim Whitehead, keyboard, Chris Forrest, drums, and Terry Richardson, bass. The band will also play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals, along with the Midnighters and other musicians for a Jim Whitehead benefit/auciton.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Max Russell — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• • VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, members are Randall Oliver, Lowell Kelly, Kirk Wright and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• TreMayne — Entertainment will be 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.