The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Kerry Gilbert and Friends — The group will be at Doe's Eat Place, 114 N Jackson Ave., Russellville, from 5:30-7 p.m. today. Call for reservations, 256-277-5014
• Donnie Fritts Tribute — The event will be at 7 p.m. today at Norton Auditorium, Florence. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Participants include Dan Penn, John Paul White, Delbert McClinton, Billy Swan, David Hood, Will McFarlane, Lenny LeBlanc, Christine Ohlman, Travis Wammack, Gary Nicholson, Billy Lawson and others.
• Dave Futrell LIVE — Futrell will be at the Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 8 p.m. today.
• Travis Wammack — Wammack will be with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Shoals Theatre on Friday.
• Cadillacs — The group will play at 5 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Florian's Oktoberfest. No admission.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Max Russell — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Josh and Judy Allison LIVE — The musicians will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Friday.
• Deja Vu — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, with special guest, Jim Seals.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• FLUX — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Michael Ricks LIVE — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Alli Leighann at 7 p.m.
