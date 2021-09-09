The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Mark Lee Scott
- Former Florence soccer player remembered as 'ray of life'
- Luther O'Neal Gargis
- Carol Ann McCoy
- COVID Unit Nurses: "It's tough, but we signed up for this"
- Slag Yard music venue closed for now
- David Ray Behel
- Florence man charged in shooting of Sheffield toddler
- Roy "Heath" Bump
- Michael Wayne Oliver
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 3 Lauderdale County schools reverting to hybrid schedules (1)
- Parents, grandparents express opposition to mask mandate to Lauderdale school board (1)
- We live in an interesting time (1)
- Protecting everyone a cooperative effort (1)
- Florence City Council approves new city hall, parking decks (1)
- US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (1)
- Football: Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35 (1)
- Flannagan named director of Colbert County Household Garbage Dept. (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.