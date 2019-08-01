The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Kerry Gilbert and Friends — Alyssa Ashley and Rusty Moody join Kerry from 5:30-7 p.m. today at Doe's Eat Place, 114 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• NuTones — The band will play at 6:30 p.m. today at Keestone of Florence, 201 N. Cedar St. The band will also play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, 2019 County Road 394, Killen. No charge.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The group play 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. The group will play 6-9 p.m. Friday at On the Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence. The group will also play at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Doe's Eat Place, Jackson Ave., Russellville. Jim Whitehead, keyboard, Andrew Marshall, drums, and Terry Richardson, bass.
• Southern Breeze — The band will play 7-10 p.m. Friday at Las Trojas Cantina, Florence Mall. Band members are Jeff Wright, Kenny Holt, Danny Wilkerson, Mark Davis and Kirk Wright.
• Max Russell — The singer will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Bryan Muse — The band opens at 6:30 p.m., with an Elvis tribute at 8 p.m. Saturday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Reservations recommended, 256-764-2225.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Jeff and Jordan — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
