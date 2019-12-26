The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Deja Vu — The band will be playing 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals. Band members include Michele Bradford, Larry Crowell, Tommy James, Don Parker, Avery Thompson and Rick Collins.
• Coffee Black — The band will be playing 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Silver Eagle Band — The band brings in the new year Tuesday with the band playing from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave. $10 per person and includes party favors and a toast at midnight.
• Florence Moose Lodge New Year's Eve — The lodge will bring in the new year beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. $10 person; $15 couple
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.