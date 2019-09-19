The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Kerry Gilbert — Kerry Gilbert will do an acoustic show at Doe's Eat Place, 114 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville, from 5:30-7 p.m. today. Joining Gilbert will be Alyssa "Cissy" Ashley and Aaron Stapler. Reservations recommended, 256-277-5014.
• NuTones — The group will play at 6:30 p.m. today at Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence. No charge.
• Kerry Gilbert Band — The band will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama Music Hall, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Joining Gilbert will be Alyssa "Cissy" Ashley, Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. Reservations recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Johnny Collier and the Misbehaviators — The group will perform at 7 p.m. today at El Patron Restaurant and Bar, 17751 Highway 72, Rogersville.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• The Cadillacs — The group will play 5 p.m. Friday and off and on Saturday at Waterloo Lodge, 550 Main St., Waterloo, during the Trail of Tears Festival.
• Robert Cline Jr and The Boys from Muscle Shoals — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Remy Neal LIVE — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Friday.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Christian Turner — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Taylor Grace will perform.
• An evening with Eric Gales — Eric Gales and special guests Rob Aldridge and Rob Malone will be at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Tickets: general admission, $20; VIP, $30. Doors open at 6 p.m.
