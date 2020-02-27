The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Muscle Shoals Meets Sam Phillips — The benefit concert will be at 7 p.m. today at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center. Featuring Fiddleworms, with numerous special guests. Reserved table seating tickets are $50; general admission is $20 and can be purchased at Mefford Jewelers or online at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit The Healing Place and Room in the Inn/Room at the Table. Doors open at 6 p.m.
• Asleep By Ten — The band will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze — The group will play 7-10 p.m. Friday at Lil Capone's, Florence, Cloverdale Road, Florence. The group will also play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• The Late Blumers — The group will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Live music — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• The Jordan Denton Band — Performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
