The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. They also will perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Terry Richardson, bass, Chris Forrest, drums.
• Southern Breeze — The group will be playing 7-10 p.m. Friday at Lil Capone's, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• The Cadillacs — The group will perform its classics, doo-wop and oldies show at the Molly, 141 First Ave. S.E., Hamilton, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10.
• Live music — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Russell Gulley — Performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
F• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• NuTones — The group will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Blvd. No charge.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.