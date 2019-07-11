The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will perform 7-9 p.m. Friday at Superhero Chefs, 104 S. Main St., Tuscumbia. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Andrew Marshall, drums; and Terry Richardson, bass.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Champy's — Deja Vu will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals. Members are Tommy James, Mechele Bradford, Larry Crowell, Rick Collins and Avery Thompson.
• Boiler Room — Gabe Allen LIVE at 9 p.m. Friday, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Cadillacs — The group will perform a ’50s/’60s show from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Zip City Fire Department, 9301 Chisholm Road, Florence. The group will perform from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenhill Senior Center Fish Fry, 35 County Road 282, Killen.
• Boiler Room — EG Vines and Natalie Royal LIVE at 8 p.m. Saturday, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Back on Track — The band, featuring Mechele Bradford and Larry Crowell, will play 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Lil' Capone's, 3370 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Rockin' at the Roxy — The Kerry Gilbert Band will have the monthly concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Roxy Theatre, 208 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville. The band welcomes Steve Price. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 12 and younger; free for children 6 and younger.
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — James LaBanc, Angela Hacker and Mark Narmore will perform 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the museum at 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Admission: $10.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Champy's — Big Joe and The Catfish Junkies will play 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents Katlyn Barnes and up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
