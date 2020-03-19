The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Events could be altered because of the coronavirus outbreak.
• Cadillacs — The group will perform a 50/60s Doo Wop Show at noon today at Yesterday's Event Center, 15631 Browns Ferry Road, Athens.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Kerry Gilbert Band — The band will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Joining Gilbert are Alyssa "Cissy" Ashley, Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. Reservation recommended. 256-764-2225
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Live music — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
