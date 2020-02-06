The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• NuTones — The group will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Keestone of Florence, 201 N. Cedar St. No charge.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Terry Richardson, bass; Chris Forrest, drums.
• Asleep by Ten — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Band members are Paul Goins, John Byrd, Elijah Hudson, Michael Davis and Derrick Gargis. Special guest Jim Seales.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Robert Cline Jr. — Will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• KREEK — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Kami Collier and The KGB — Kami Collier, 8, will be the featured guest at the Rockin' at the Roxy, followed by the host band, The KGB — Kerry Gilbert, Alyssa Ashley, Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. The group will play 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Roxy Theatre, 208 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12; free ages 5 and younger.
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — The museum will present Girls of Muscle Shoals, featuring Lillian Glanton, Lori Loveless, Marissa Luna and special guest, 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10; children younger than 10 free. The museum is at 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-248-4695, 256-284-5283
• Max Russell — Performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
