The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will play 8-11 p.m. today at Swamper's in the Marriott, 10 Hightower Pl, Florence.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Southern Breeze — The band plays 7-10 p.m. Friday at Las Trojas Cantina, Florence Mall, Cox Creek Parkway. Band members are Jeff Wright, Kenny Holt, Danny Wilkerson, Mark Davis and Kirk Wright.
• The Eric Deaton Trio — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Brandon Whyde LIVE — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Friday.
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Chris Williams and Band, from Hamilton, will play at the museum 7-9 p.m. Saturday. The event is at 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Admission: $10.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• BooRay — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Bay & Bailey LIVE — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
