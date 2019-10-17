The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• The Cadillacs — The group will perform a ’50s Doo-Wop show at noon today at Yesterday's Event Center, 15631 Brown Ferry Road, Athens. Admission, $12. The group also will perform from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Classic and Antique Car Show, Rotary Park, 927 N. Military Ave., Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
• Kerry Gilbert, Alyssa Ashley and Aaron Stapler — The musicians will perform from 5:30-7 p.m. today at Doe's Eat Place, Jackson Avenue, Russellville.
• Southern Breeze — The group will be playing at Rattlesnake Saloon, Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia, from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
• Kerry Gilbert Band — The group will be at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, from 6:30-9:30 Friday. Joining Gilbert will be Alyssa "Cissy" Ashley, Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. Reservation recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• NuTones — The group will play at 6 p.m. today at Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Blvd. The group will play at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Mitchell Hollingsworth, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. The group will also play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence. Free.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Chris Forrest, drums; Terry Richardson, bass.
• Tim Tucker LIVE — The musicians will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Friday.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Patrick Garzen Band — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Tyler AK LIVE — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Haden McLeon at 7 p.m.
