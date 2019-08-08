The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and Jim Whitehead — The pair will play at 6 p.m. today at Doe's Eat Place, Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• Cadillacs — The band will do an oldies ’50s/’60s show for the Lawrence County, Tennessee, Antique Car Club at 6 p.m. Friday at Big Lots parking lot, 2000 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. No admission.
• Asleep by Ten — The band will be at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Band members include Paul Goins, Derrick Gargis, Michael Davis, Elijah Hudson and John Byrd.
• Southern Breeze — The band will be at Lil Capones Italian Grill, Cloverdale Road, Florence, from 7-10 p.m. Friday. The band will be at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Band members are Jeff Wright, Kenny Holt, Danny Wilkerson, Mark Davis and Kirk Wright. Reservation at FloBama are recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Shane Baker LIVE — The singer will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 7 p.m. Friday.
• 5 O'Clock Charlie — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• The Harville Family Gospel Concert — The concert, featuring Jessie Harville (who sang with The Hensons), will be 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Admission: $10.
• Billy Lawson and Wishbone — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Kelli Johnson LIVE — The singer will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. The Early Birds perform at 7 p.m.
