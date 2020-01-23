The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Terry Richardson, bass; Chris Forrest, drums.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Asleep by Ten — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Band members are Derrick Gargis, Paul Goins, Michael Davis, Elijah Hudson and John Byrd.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• FLUX — The band will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Gold Rush — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Band members are Lowell Kelley, B. Kelley, Doug Thomason, Ronald (Mad Dog) Murphy and Kirk Wright.
• Between — Performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
