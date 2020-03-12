The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Asleep By Ten — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Band members are Michael Davis, John Byrd, Paul Goins, Derrick Gargis, Elijah Hudson and Jim Seales.
• Southern Breeze — The group will perform 7-10 p.m. Friday at Lil Capone's, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• The Shags — The group will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Rockin' at the Roxy — The benefit concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Roxy Theatre, N. Jackson Ave., Russellville. The Kerry Gilbert Band will welcome guest Jerry Clower Tribute Artist Marty Harris. Doors open at 6 p.m. $10 adults, $5 for children 12 and younger, free for ages younger than 6.
• Live music — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Dave Keller — The musician performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• March Madness Concert — The Shoals Concert Band will host the event with nothing but Marches at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2:18 On Wood, old Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, South Wood Avenue. Admission is free.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• NuTones — The band will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Creek Blvd. The group also will play at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mitchell Hollingsworth, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. No charge.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
