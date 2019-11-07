The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• NuTones — The group will play at 6:30 p.m. today at Keestone, 201 N. Cedar St., Florence. No charge.
• Jimbo Mathus and Alabama Tractor Beam — The musicians will perform at 7 p.m. today at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Grand Ole Opry Impersonation/Tribute Show — The Cadillacs present the show at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph, Tennessee, Civic Center, 10 St. Joseph Road. Special guest, James Brown. Tickets: $10. Food available at 5:30 p.m. Will accept toys for children to be distributed at the Jesus Mission on Dec. 21. All proceeds benefit Jesus Mission.
• Southern Breeze — The band will play 7-10 p.m. Friday at Lil Capone's, Cloverdale Road, Florence. The band also will play 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Las Trojas, Florence Mall.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• The Bad Brad Guin Band — The band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, members are Randall Oliver, Lowell Kelly, Kirk Wright and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Rockin' at the Roxie — The Kerry Gilbert Band will perform at the benefit concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Roxy Theatre, Jackson Avenue, Russellville. Guest will be Avery Guinn. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $5 children 12 and younger; free for children 6 and younger.
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — The museum will be hosting Chris Williams and the Highway 29 Band from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. $10 cover. 256-284-5283
• Nick Swan — The musician will be playing from 9 to midnight Saturday at the Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Rich Mahan and Mostly Dead — Entertainment will be 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.