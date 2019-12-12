The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Bad Brad Guin Band — The band will be playing 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• The Flying Buffalo — The band will be playing 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Joseph Stallworth and Karen Gruber — The band will be playing from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Silver Eagle Band — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave. Band members are Randall Oliver, Lowell Kelley, Kirk Wright and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
