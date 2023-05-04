The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• The Pour House at Coldwater — Travis Wammack and The Snakeman Band will perform at 6 p.m. today at The Pour House at Coldwater, 120 S. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Tribute Concert — A Tribute to Legendary Songwriter Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery will be at 7 p.m. today at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Featuring Darryl Worley, Georgette Jones, Lenny LeBlanc, Bradley Walker, Mark Massey, with Billy Lawson and Wishbone. Tickets: https://tennesseevalleyarts.ticketspice.com/peanutt-tribute
• The Cadillacs — The group will perform 9-11:30 a.m. Friday at the Cullman Strawberry Festival Senior Day, 209 First Ave. N.E., Cullman.
• Champy's — Webb Wilder will perform 7-9 p.m. Friday at Champy's Shoals, 120 Second St., Muscle Shoals. Max Russell and The Shakedown Kings will perform 7-9 p.m. Saturday.
• Birdy's Sports Bar — Cinco De Mayor Fiesta will be 8-11 p.m. Friday at Birdy's Sports Bar, 400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Zoe Burdett LIVE — Live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, 595 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia.
• Rattlesnake Saloon — David Mitchell will perform 6-10 p.m. Friday at Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia. Still House will perform 6-10 p.m. Saturday.
