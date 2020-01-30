The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. The band will also play at 8:15 p.m. Friday night at FloBama for the Wayne Chaney benefit. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Terry Richardson, bass, Chris Forrest, drums.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence. The Wallens will be at the Boiler Room 9-11:30 p.m. Friday.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Grand Marquis — The band will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Deja Vu — The band will be playing 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Special guest: Trinecia Butler; band members: Michelle Bradford, Larry Crowell, Tommy James, Don Parker, Avery Thompson and Rick Collins.
• The Roxy — Diedra Ruff, The Alabama Blues Queen and Band and Johnny Holland will be at The Roxy in Russellville at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the door; $25 for VIP seating. Tickets available at Counts Brothers, Coldwater Books and WGOL Radio and on Eventbrite. Doors open at 6 p.m. 256-443-1297
Gold Rush — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Band members are Lowell Kelley, B. Kelley, Doug Thomason, Ronald (Mad Dog) Murphy and Kirk Wright.
• Christian Turner — Performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
