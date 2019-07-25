The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — Travis and Jim will play 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals. The band will appear at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence, at 7 p.m. Friday. The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Travis and Microwave Dave will play at 6 p.m. Sunday at Stephano's Southland, 1309 S. Jackson Hwy., Sheffield. Jim Whitehead, keyboard, Andrew Marshall, drums, and Terry Richardson, bass.
• The Combo Kings — The band will play at 7 p.m. today at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• John Bull and Skyler Saufley — The group will play from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Asleep by Ten — The group will play from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Band members are Derrick Gargis, Paul Goins, Jim Seales, Elijah Hudson, John Byrd and Michael Davis.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• James LeBlanc and The Winchesters — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Shoals Blues Challenge — The free event is at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence, and is sponsored by the UNA Department of Entertainment Industry and the Music Preservation Society. Blues bands and solo/duos will be competing for a chance to go to the International Blues Challenge in January 2020.
• Party with Peanutt — A show with musical guests and friends will be 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Admission: $10.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• The Late Blumers with Phil Proctor and Friends — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Tom Pallardy and the O*M*G* (Old Music Guys) Band — The group will play 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Lucy's BARge, Lucy's Branch Marina, just off Highway 72 east of the Elk River Bridge on Snake Road, Athens.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.