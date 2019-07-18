The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Glenn Jones National Tour — The Glenn Jones Love By Design Tour will be at Shoals Theatre at 7:30 p.m. today. The theater is at 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Tickets are $30 in advance, with tickets available at Bunyans Barbeque, Shoals Theatre and WZZA Radio and eventbrite. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Lineup includes Ladies of Passion and Thompson Trio and GR.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The group will play at 6 p.m. Friday at On the Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence; at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Colbert County Courthouse lawn, Main Street, Tuscumbia; at 6 p.m. Sunday at Stephano's, South Jackson Highway, Sheffield; at noon Tuesday at Counts Bros Music, Waverly Avenue, Muscle Shoals; at noon July 25 at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals. Jim Whitehead, keyboard, Andrew Marshall, drums, and Terry Richardson, bass.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Boiler Room — Shane Baker LIVE at 7 p.m. Friday, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Cadillacs — The group will entertain at the Antique Car Show in Wilson Park in Florence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — The Five Jets Band will perform 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum at 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Admission: $10.
• Saddle Up for St. Jude — Restless Heart will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Gardiner Farms in Tuscumbia. The event will benefit St. Jude Research Children's Hospital.
• Boiler Room — Emily Daniel and Jack Settle LIVE at 9 p.m. Saturday, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Tom Pallardy and the O*M*G* (Old Music Guys) Band — The group will play a free concert from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Park in Florence. In case of rain, moved to Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents Katlyn Barnes and up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.