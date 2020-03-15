"Life Undercover", by Amaryllis Fox; Alfred A. Knopf: New York; $26.95
Seldom will you encounter a more embracing book. Amaryllis Fox is a former CIA Case Officer. She spent the better part of a decade after University spotting, assessing, and recruiting mysterious and dangerous people overseas who could help our country fight terrorism and stop weapons transfers. Oh, and remember, she did all this mostly alone, and without "diplomatic cover". She had no diplomatic immunity, a protection spies around the world have who work undercover in embassies. And she became a mother while doing so.
We follow Fox’s memoir from her peculiar upbringing. We discover she and her family were well educated, curious, and interactive, except for her father. His distance was both business-prompted and personal. He spent years mysteriously going back and forth to Russia. Divorce finally separated the parents, and broke the children’s heart. We wonder how this impacted Fox’s life, as does she. She paints a resulting parallel life dealing with pain, sorrow, and dealing with lies.
She went on to qualify in law from Oxford University. During a year abroad afterward, she learned how dictatorships work, having discovered Myanmar’s brutal ways through her work with refugees. All of this brought her to the attention of CIA recruiters. How they assessed her, and brought her on board, is intriguing. We learn how her analytical skills first advanced her into the Agency. In time, she was selected for the Clandestine Service, the tip of the spear. It was also where lies for the greater good become part of the job.
Fox tells in some detail of the "tradecraft" training she received, of dead drops, secret meetings, surveillances, and brush contacts. Her parallel life outside the grueling training was impacted, and her first marriage was annulled.
Most intriguing are the secret contacts, with terrorists, with arms dealers, and with a host of other dangerous unknowns around the world. Perhaps her greatest gift is to see them first as people, and work from there. How she persuaded a terrorist, by appealing to his fatherhood, will remain with you forever.
Indeed this is "a coming of age" story. We learn how she learned to cope, or not. Her daughter’s birth after her new marriage brings her to hope for the future, which upon resignation she continues to promote. We finish proud that such women as Fox exist. She is humane, tough, but in the end, truly an effective representative of what we believe we stand for in this country, and the future.
