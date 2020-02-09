Three weeks and five days.
That’s the length of time between the board decision to postpone the February musical at The Z and the date another show needed to open. “I was looking for a replacement script that was suitable for Valentine’s weekend, and had the right combination of casting requirements and availability,” said Amanda Perry, director.
Three weeks and three days.
“We needed something we could start rehearsing immediately because of the time limits. We couldn’t lose another 3-4 days of rehearsal waiting for scripts to arrive,” said Perry. So she met with the cast to propose an idea. “Everybody has stories about bad dates or romantic gestures, so why don’t we create our own script based on those stories?” she said.
The cast loved the idea and got to work creating a script for “Love, or Something Like It.” They started sending their stories, and stories they collected from friends, family, and coworkers, to Perry to assemble into a cohesive whole.
Two weeks and five days.
Less than a week after being presented with the concept, the cast met to read through the first draft of the script. “I had been working to adapt the stories into scenes and monologues that could be staged, but had no idea yet how it would play,” Perry said.
“I was surprised by how honest everyone has been in their stories, even if the stories don’t show them on their best behavior,” said Eric Hanback, one of the cast members. Perry, and other consulting board members at The Z, knew that the cast’s willingness to be vulnerable onstage would make the difference between just a collection of silly stories and something really special.
Terry Snyder, another cast member, said, “After working on this script, I have a very different perspective of what challenges we share and how incredibly diverse our reactions can be to the romantic intentions and attitudes of the other people we encounter. I've learned a lot about the diverse ways we view love and romance.”
Two weeks.
Only 11 days after proposing the idea, the full script was on paper and completely staged. “I was amazed at how quickly it has come together, and just how funny it was” Perry said.
Hanback agreed. “Rehearsals are always a blast, but watching this show emerge from our stories has been really amazing.”
Joyce Liles, also a member of the cast, said, “I think people will be surprised that some of this really happened. It did!”
Perry confirmed that every story included happened to someone directly involved in the show, or was collected directly from the person it happened to. “I’m interested to see how many of my friends can pick out which ones are actually my stories,” said Liles.
Four days.
The production opens in four days. “I’ve been so happy with the team we have working on this show,” said Perry. “We have some incredible writers and wonderful support crew who have worked tirelessly to make this happen. I can’t wait to see the audience response to it!”
“Seriously, live entertainment productions are increasingly important as our world becomes more online and less physical. Anything can be done with video effects and editing, but a live show is what it is. It's raw, uncut entertainment that keeps us tethered to the real world and our own humanity,” Snyder said.
The cast includes Terry Snyder, Joyce Liles, Eric Hanback, Stephanie Daniel, Dylan Bales, Sarah Horne, Ethan Miller and Maggie Czermak Fowler.
The play is directed by Amanda Perry, board member at The Historic Zodiac Playhouse and adjunct instructor in theatre at the University of North Alabama. She holds an MFA in directing from the University of Memphis and has been involved in the local theater community since the 1980s.
“Love, or Something Like It” will have its premiere opening at The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Additional performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Feb. 16. It is recommended for audiences age 17 and up, due to some adult language and situations. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets are available at TheZTickets.Store or at the box office beginning 30 minutes before curtain.
