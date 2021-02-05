Fox Business cancels 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' after a decade

FILE - Lou Dobbs, with Fox News, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), on Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” has been canceled. In a statement Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Fox News said the move was part of routine programming changes that it had foreshadowed last fall.

 Alex Brandon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Business Network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” whose host has trumpeted unfounded assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 election, has been canceled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

