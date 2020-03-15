Gingerbread Players will present "The Many Disguises of Robin Hood" by Brian Guehring on March 19-22.
This family friendly comedy adventure is appropriate for all ages.
The show will be at the Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence, at 7 p.m. March 19-21 and 2 p.m. March 22.
Run-time is approximately 80 minutes including a brief intermission.
Tickets are available at theshoalstheatre.org. Student tickets are $7; adult tickets are $12.
The play is directed by Laura-Ashley Foster; set construction, Teddy Hudson; stage manager, Gail Allen; costumes and styling, Lindi Robertson and Laura-Ashley Foster; lighting operator, Savannah Berryman; and sound operator, Matthew Irby
Foster is a native of Tuscumbia. She is a graduate of Deshler High School, and trained under Donnie Bryan. An active member and leader of the Deshler Theatre Company, Alabama Thespian Student Board, and International Thespian Offers, she participated in more than 20 productions as an actor, writer, and/or director. Following graduation, Laura was accepted to the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, where she completed the Film and Television Intensive before working with some of New York’s top casting directors, agents, and managers. Since returning to Alabama, she has directed 16 plays.
Cast and characters include: Robin Hood, Isabella Robertson; Maid Marian, Isabella Pruitt; Little John, Garrett Cunningham; Jill Scarlet,Kyndal Kilpatrick ; Friar Tuck, Jack Jones; Alana Dale, Allie Jennings; (Elizabeth) Bold Beth, Brooke Cartony; Much, Hannah Barrett; Queen Eleanor, Brianna Watkins; Sheriff of Nottingham, Jackson Harvey; Luciana, CiCi Gooch; Prince John, Owen Hood; King Richard, Carter Ramos; Lady Diggory, Claudia Parker; widow, Shayla Hill; Forrester 1, Mara Craft; Forrester 2, Landon McGee; Forrester 3, Logan Kilpatrick; Forrester 4, Cooper Hanbery; lead puppeteer/outlaw, Nikki Jones; puppeteer narrator/outlaw, Katie Jaymes Wood; young lady puppet/outlaw, Natalie Scruggs; jester puppet/outlaw, Evie Rose; Prince puppet/outlaw, Brooklyn Delaney; sheriff puppet/outlaw, Alex Jones; outlaws, Braylon Sims, Darby Kate Scruggs, Ginger Lewey; peasants, Adaleah Pruitt, Micah Hannah, Anna Schrier; court dancers/ladies in waiting, Ayslee Hill, Haylee Bennett, Molly Abernathy, Grace Anne Newton; ladies in waiting, Sophia Grigsby; and archery judge, McCoy delaRosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.