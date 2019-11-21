Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members Ann McCutchen, Arzetta Mimbs and Jim Williams will have an exhibit at Killen Public Library, 325 J.C. Mauldin Highway, beginning through Jan. 30. For information, call 256-757-5471.
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members have a Fall/Winter exhibit in the upstairs gallery at Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through January.
• Quilt Stories — Historic quilts from Pope's Tavern Museum will be on display at Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts along with the 2019 Shoals Piecemakers Guild Quilt Challenge. Quilts will be displayed from Nov. 26 to Dec. 27. The center is at 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, and is open, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 256-760-6379
• Holly and Ivy Holiday Luncheons — Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, will host the holiday event at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3-6. Tickets: $25. Call 256-760-6379 to reserve ticket before Nov. 25. Proceeds benefit arts education in Shoals area schools.
• Trees of Christmas — The Trees of Christmas will be on display Dec. 6-24 at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission during the week is $5 for adults and $3 for students and children. Sundays are free. 256-383-0533, tvaa.net
Books/library
• Exhibit talk — Ghosts Over the Boiler: Voices from Alabama's Death Row will be at 5:30 p.m. today at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. The exhibit will feature materials and audio from members of Project Hope to Abolish the Death Penalty. The multimedia presentation, delivered by Dr. Katie Owens-Murphy, will be followed by a Q&A featuring Alabama death row exoneree Gary Drinkard. 256-764-6564, ext. 128.
• Military History Series — Veteran and writer Matt Osborne will present a lecture on military history at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. The lecture will be 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Dance
• Line Dance Class — Florence Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Line Dance Class at the Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St. Fee is $25. The class meets 7-8 p.m. Friday. Instructor, Jan Ownby. Preregister by calling 256-627-0052 or Broadway Recreation Center at 256-760-6418.
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
• Classes — Suzy Robbins and Larry Crowell instruct dance classes Nov. 26: Beginner Waltz/Swing, 5:45 p.m.; Refresh Int. Bolero to Silver Bolero, 7 p.m.; Refresh Int. Waltz to Silver Waltz, 8:10 p.m. The classes are at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. Call or text: 256-740-1661; email: Suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Social dance — Social dancing 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Club, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Alcohol/smoke/drug free facility. For people 18 and older, $5. 256-760-6420
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Holiday
• Christmas in the Country — The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday at LaGrange College Site Park/LaGrange Living Historical Association, 1491 LaGrange College Road, Leighton. The event is free. Donations appreciated for operations of the park.
• Great Gatsby Thanksgiving cabaret — The event is 7-11 p.m. Nov. 29 at Montgomery Place, 406 N. Montgomery Ave, Sheffield. Performances include the Midnighters, Donna Wills and Mr. GR, music by superstar DJ Doc. Sponsored by the city of Sheffield, Sheffield utilities and About Your Hair. General admission $25, VIP $35. Tables available. For tickets call 256-412-6961.
• Christmas parades — LaGrange parade will be 5 p.m. Nov. 30; lineup at 4 p.m. on Waldrep Loop; call 256-702-1135 to register. Tuscumbia parade will be 6 p.m. Dec. 3; lineup at 5 p.m. at Deshler High School; call 256-386-7200 to register. Muscle Shoals parade will be 7 p.m. Dec. 5; lineup at 6 p.m. on Avalon Avenue; call 256-386-9250 to register. Cherokee parade will be 11 a.m. Dec. 7; lineup at 10 a.m. on Main Street; call 256-359-4959 to register. Sheffield parade will be 6 p.m. Dec. 10; lineup at 5 p.m. on North Montgomery Avenue; call 256-810-3030 to register. Leighton parade will be 6 p.m. Dec. 13; lineup at 5 p.m. on New High School Street; call 256-446-8477 to register.
• A Vintage Christmas in Red Bay — Christmas Open House will be 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Red Bay; a tree-lighting ceremony will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Tree Park, Red Bay; 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Red Bay Christmas Parade.
• Shoals Chamber Singers Christmas Concert — The group will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Grace Episcopal Church, 103 Darby Ave., Sheffield, and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence. Free; donations accepted at door.
• "Home for the Holidays" — University of North Alabama Alumnus of the Year John Paul White will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in Norton Auditorium, North Pine Street, Florence. Proceeds benefit the John Paul White Entertainment Industry Endowed Scholarship. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at jpwholiday.brownpapertickets.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. 256-765-4342
• Florence Camerata Concert — Christmas in the Shoals will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence. Adults: $10; students: $5.
• Shoals Tinsel Trail — Leadership Shoals Inaugural Tinsel Trail will kick off 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. The Tinsel Trail is a display of live Christmas trees on the grounds of the Florence-Lauderdale Visitor Center in McFarland Park. Trees will decorate the Visitor Center for the holiday season. Intended to promote community, each tree is sponsored by a local corporation, group, or family, and has been decorated by its sponsor or another organization designated by the sponsor. Trees will be lit at dusk until midnight. The Tinsel Trail is free and will be on display through Jan. 6.
• Christmas Dinner at the Oaks — The dinner will be 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Carriage House, Ricks Lane, Tuscumbia. Bring a covered dish. Sponsored by LaGrange Living Historical Association. 256-446-9324, 256-702-9799
• Christmas Brunch with Dolores Hydock — The event will be 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 at Clarion Inn, Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield. Tickets $15; tickets must be purchased by Dec. 3 at Sheffield Public Library. Sponsored by Friends of Sheffield Library.
• A Plantation Christmas — The event will be at Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 8. The traditional holiday open house, will feature decorations of fresh greenery and fruit along with period music and dance performances. Refreshments served. Shuttle available from roadside and parking in nearby field. Admission: $8 adults, $4 children 6-12, under six free. Sponsored by Colbert County Historical Landmarks Foundation to benefit Belle Mont and local preservation efforts. 256-381-5052, 256-383-0783, bellemontmansion.org.
• Dickens Feast — The event will be 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Roundhouse, 204 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance at Fiddledee D, 111 S. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-9797
• It's A Dickens Christmas, Y'all — The event will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 in downtown Tuscumbia, including trolley tours, carriage rides, Dickens characters and carolers, and programs and performances throughout the day. 256-383-9797
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct Handel's Messiah at 3 p.m. Dec. 8; Preludes and Polovtsian Dances at 3 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020; Valentines, Vino and Vivaldi at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (for 21 and older); A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14, 2020; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1, 2020; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20, 2020. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Bicentennial Birthday Celebration — The Russellville and Franklin County Bicentennial Committee will host a grand finale Bicentennial Birthday Celebration at 6 p.m. today at the Todd Centre in Russellville. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased from committee members or by contacting Chris Ozbirn at 253-332-8827 or by email, archive@hiwaay.com. Attendees are encouraged to dress according to any period of history of their choosing. Music by the Athens Dulcimer Jam Group.
• Turkey Shoot — The event will be 7 a.m. Saturday and Dec. 14 at Knights of Columbus Langer Hall in St. Florian, 4051 County Road 30, Florence.
• Seeking Vendors — Steel of a Deal will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at USW Local 1535 Union Hall, 818 Howell Heflin Lane, Tuscumbia. Booths are $25 plus a door prize. Call Angie Grimes, 256-762-8366.
• Pottery Show — The event will feature handmade and unique items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at M.C.'s Hallelujah Hands, 1809 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Local artists include Lauren Zuelke, Beverly Wiginton, Kay Stegall, Martha Rickard, M.C. Jerkins, Dru Hites and Susan Campell.
• Every Light a Prayer for Peace — The Florence Council of Garden clubs will sponsor the event at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Pope's Tavern, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence, to honor veterans. This is a free program and includes refreshments and free admission to the museum.
Auditions
• Auditions — Auditions for Shakespeare at the Shoals, "King Lear," will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3 at Shoals Theatre on Seminary Street in Florence. Michael Green is directing. Principal roles are available for 12 actors, male or female (ages 20+). There are also supporting roles for approximately 10 actors, male or female (ages 16 and older). Audition material will come from Act I, Scene 1, I-2, I-4, II-4 and V-3. Production dates are Feb. 21-23, 2020, with morning school performances possible Feb. 19-20. Rehearsals will begin the first week of January. For information, contact shakespeareattheshoals@aol.com.
• Auditions — "Rumors" auditions will be 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Shoals Theatre, 123 n. Seminary St., Florence. Cold readings from script; sides will be available. Show dates Jan. 16-19. Directors, Andrew Maples and Laura Connolly. laurarc@comcast.net
• Auditions — Auditions for "The Case of Humanity VS Pontius Pilate" will be 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 28 and 5-7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Cold readings from the script for 18 to senior adult, both male and female. Show dates April 2-3.
Theater
• The Shoals Community Theatre — Gingerbread Players present the musical, “Pocahontas” at 7 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Neil Simon’s “Rumors” will be Jan. 16-19, 2020, presented by Zodiac Players and directed by Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples. Shoals Shakespeare presents, “King Lear” directed by Michael Green on Feb. 21-23, 2020. “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22, 2020. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, 2020, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, 2020, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Muscial,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13, 2020. Season tickets available, 256-764-1700.
• "Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever" — The "Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever" will be 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11-13 and 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Adults: $8; students: $7. 256-383-0533, tvaa.net
• "Holiday Revue" — The "Holiday Revue" will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-21 at Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $20. 256-383-0533, tvaa.net
• Bay Tree Council — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts announces the dinner theater production, "Till Beth Do Us Part" is Feb. 13-16; "Cheating Cheaters" will be April 23-26; and "Leading Ladies" is June 18-21. Productions are at Weatherford Centre, 303 Fourth Ave. S.E., Red Bay. Tickets are $8. For groups, call Beth Hammock, 256-356-9286.
Tours
• Downtown Florence Walking Tour — The tour is made possible by the OnCell platform and was created and sustained by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area. The tour will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of the City Municipal Building. 110 W. College St., and will feature historic building. Participants are asked to bring a smartphone. 256-760-6427
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Swampette Muscle Shoals Music Tour — The trolley tours are led by Swampette Judy Hood, wife of Swampers bass player David Hood, and include stops at Alabama Music Hall of Fame, FAME Studios, 3614 Jackson Highway and Muscle Shoals Sound. The tours leave from Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Visitor Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive, McFarland Park, Florence. Tickets: $40; reservations recommended, 256-740-4141. Future tour: Dec. 7.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• An Evening with the Hoppers — The gospel group will perform at 7 p.m. today at Hardin County High School, Savannah, Tennessee. Josh and Ashley Franks also will appear. Doors open at 6 p.m. joshandashleyfranks.com
• "Heat" — Itawamba Community College's CenterStage will present "Heat" at 6:30 p.m. today in W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus. Members include Austin Long, of Haleyville. Free concert. 662-862-8306, kddavis@iccms.edu
• "A Christmas Show" — The Crockett Theatre Performance Series presents a Christmas Concert with James Gordon Freeze and The Kelly's, both natives of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The show is at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the historic Crockett Theatre in Lawrenceburg. Tickets: 931-762-4231, lawrenceburgtn.gov.
• Opera Birmingham — The season continues with "Sounds of the Season" at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Samford University's Brock Recital Hall. Adult tickets are $20 and can be purchased at operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Students tickets are $10 for full-time students with ID. Other productions include "Independence Eve" on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26; "Cinderella" on March 20 and March 22; and vocal competition, May 16 and May 17.
