Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• Artistic Renderings of Youth — A juried exhibit of work by seventh through 12th grade artists from Colbert and Lauderdale counties will be on display at Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through March 27. A reception will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. today. The center is open, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 256-760-6379
• Art display — Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creatures from the Mind of Jennifer Torres will be on display through April 9 at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. A gallery talk will be 1-3 p.m. March 15. Call 256-383-0533 for tickets and information.
Books/library
• Voices of Women's Suffrage: A Living History Presentation — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library continues its series "Voting Rights in America" at 1 p.m. Saturday with Stephanie Vickers.
• UNA Writer's Series — Carolyn Forche' will be the guest at the event hosted by the English Department at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The reading will be at the Performance Center of the GUC and is free. A book-signing and reception will follow. 256-765-4238
• Jason Schechterle — The subject of "Burning Shield" will speak at Clarion Inn, Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield, on March 12. Meet and greet is 6-7 p.m., with hors d'oeuvres, and program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at Sheffield Public Library. Tickets must be purchased by March 9. Hosted by Friends of Sheffield Public Library.
• "Beatrix Potter: The Woman Behind the Rabbit" — Betsy Bray will discuss the various roles played by Beatrix Potter at 11:30 a.m. March 16 at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. 256-764-6564, ext. 128
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club — The group will discuss "The Lost Queen" by Signe Pike at 10 a.m. March 18 at Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com
• Book signing — Demetrius Malone will have a book signing for "Yella Box & The Art of the Exit" from 2-4 p.m. March 22 at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $3. Children younger than 10 free. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Family friendly, every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Big Daddy Weave — When the Light Comes Tour — Big Daddy Weave will be at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veteran Park Drive, at 7 p.m. Sunday. For tickets: info@transparentproductions.com, 714-545-8900
• Tuskegee Golden Voices — The Shoals/Tuskegee Alumni Scholarship Concert featuring Tuskegee Golden Voices will be 5 p.m. March 14 at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Tickets: $20. 256-349-8956
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Sheffield Head Start program — The preschool center, 701 E. 17th St., is taking applications for the upcoming school year from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Parents must bring birth certificates, verification of income for 2019, Medicaid insurance card, WIC, food stamps, college ID, military ID, proof of kinship, IEP/IFSP. Services provided at no cost. Call 256-383-3577, ext. 102, 104, 106, 113 or 114, for appointment.
• Mud Run — The Colbert County Education Foundation is holding its 2020 Mud Run fundraiser on Saturday. The race begins at 8 a.m. at 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia. All proceeds from the event go to the foundation for its continued support of the Colbert County district's educational programs. The youth age division runs the course at 8 a.m., adult age division at 9 a.m. and team division at 10 a.m. Fee is $30 with children under 18, $15.
• Kindergarten Registration — Leighton Elementary School in Colbert County will have kindergarten registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Students must be 5 years old before Sept. 2. Bring birth certificate, immunization record, Social Security card, recent proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, mortgage statement, etc.), parent ID, custody documentarion (if applicable).
• Open enrollment — The Day School program of First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence, will have open enrollment at 9 a.m. Monday for the 2020-21 academic school year and 2020 summer enrichment program. 256-766-2472
• Party with a Purpose — Helen Keller Hospital Foundation will present the event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Grande market, 10 a.m., luncheon and fashion show, 12:15-1:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit breast cancer programs for patients at Helen Keller Hospital. Tickets: $40; table of eight $320.
• Lifeguard Certification Classes — The Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is offering lifeguard classes March 11, 13, 14, 15; April 1, 3, 4, 5; April 29, May 1, 2, 3; May 20, 22, 23, 24; June 3, 5, 6, 7. Fee is $200. Register in advance at Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department. 256-386-5615
• Wild Game Cook-off — The Alabama Wildlife Federation will host the event at 4 p.m. March 14 at Longhorn Arena in Tuscumbia. Tickets are $35 for up to two adults, while youth younger than 15 receive free admittance. To purchase tickets or participate as a cook team, go to alabamawildlife.org or call Greg Burgess at 256-764-0078 or AWF Headquarters at 334-285-4450.
• Electing officers — Osborn Hill Cemetery will meet at 6 p.m. March 19 at the Littleville Town Hall to elect officers for coming year. Donations are needed to help maintain the perpetual care. Please make check payable to the Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Lana Duncan, 2330 Colburn Mtn. Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674 or to the Valley State Bank in Russellville, AL 35674.
• Fishing Day — Florence Parks and Recreation/The Club will sponsor Fishing Day 6:30 a.m. to noon March 28 at Deibert Park, Darby Drive and Cox Creek Parkway. Bring tackle, chairs, snacks, camera and luck. 256-760-6420
• Shoals Earth Day Fest 2020 — The event will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 4 in the Sheffield Commercial Historic District, 316 Montgomery Ave., and will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. This event is family-friendly, for kids of all ages, and will feature eco-friendly vendors and exhibits, all-day live music, three shows by Rockin' Eco Hero, Steve Trash, the Big Boom Drum Circle at 2:30 p.m., children's activity tent, recycling drop-off, street dancing, African drumming, Earth-friendly demonstrations, speakers and more. Arts for eARTh, featuring watercolors by local artist, Martha Marshall, will be on exhibit in the Sheffield Library during the fest and the month of April. Artists, who use Earth-friendly themes and materials, are invited to display their work at the fest. Rain location is Roundhouse, Tuscumbia. ShoalsEarthMonth.com, 256-767-2909
Theater
• Bay Tree Council — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts will present "Cheating Cheaters" on April 23-26; and "Leading Ladies" June 18-21. Productions are at Weatherford Centre, 303 Fourth Ave. S.E., Red Bay. 256-356-9829
• Workshop — Ronald Rand will conduct a 6-Week Master Acting Workshop at The Ritz Studio, 111 West Third Street, Sheffield. Registration required. Workshop dates: 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18. The workshop series is $200; single sessions: $40. Call TVAA at 256-383-0533.
• The Shoals Community Theatre — “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22; Laura-Ashley Foster will direct. “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13. Season
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout the year. A $75 deposit to register. Trips include Mackinac Island, Michigan, Aug. 16-22; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Nov. 9-13; magical Christmas markets of Austria and Germany, Dec. 12-19. Foreign travel with The Club: Passport required. 256-760-6642
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals Sound tours — Tours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with guided tours on the half hour every hour. Beginning in May and lasting through October, days and hours are 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with tours on the half-hour every day. The studio is at 3614 N. Jackson Highway, Sheffield. Cost: $15; military and senior rate $13; groups of 20 or more $10.
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• Women of Limestone — The exhibit highlighting women’s contributions to Limestone County’s history will be at the Limestone County Archives, 102 W. Washington St., Athens, through March 31. The exhibit is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Record and CD Show — The Alabama Record Collectors Association will have its annual show 3-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gardendale Civic Center, Main Exhibition Hall in Gardendale. Admission is $5 per day. alabamarecordcollectors.org
• The Decoys — The Athena Concert Series will feature The Decoys at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Performing Arts Center of Athens High School. Tickets can be purchased at acsf.acs-k12.org/apas for $20 or $30 with student tickets $10.
• Opera Birmingham — The Opera Gala will be 6 p.m. March 13 at the Florentine, 2101 Second Ave. N., Birmingham. Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions, a seated dinner, and a concert of opera favorites featuring the cast of "Cinderella." Black tie optional. Gala tickets are $200 per person, or $1,600 per table of eight. Reservations must be made by March 3 by calling 205-322-6737.
• Opera Birmingham — The season continues with "Cinderella" at 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 2:30 p.m. March 22 at Samford University Wright Center. Adult tickets are $20 and can be purchased at operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Students tickets are $10 for full-time students with ID. Season concludes with vocal competition, May 16 and May 17.
• Auditions for Stars Over Alabama — Auditions will be 4-7 p.m. March 13 and 1-5 p.m. March 14 at Acting Out! Academy, 2531 Rocky Ridge Road No. 125, Vestavia Hills. Categories include vocalist, dance, instrument, art/photography, monologue, and an open category.
• 2020 Alabama Arts Summit — The summit will be 5 p.m. April 2 and 4 p.m. April 3 at Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, 4000 Grand Ave. Tickets are $50-$185. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-alabama-arts-summit-tickets-85825746117?aff=Registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.