Art
• Shoals Artists Guild — The group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Southall-Moore House, next to the Kennedy-Douglass Art Center, Downtown Florence. For information, call Carolyn Wear, 256-710-6854.
• Arts Alive Gala — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, will host the gala in the Sculpture Garden at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy music, dinner and drinks. Tickets: $50.
• Exhibits — Ara Dona, Lauren Eliza and Yonatan Pelles exhibitions will be at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, May 23-June 30. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 for adults; $3 for students; free for TVAA members.
• Junior Art Camp — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, will have the camp for students in third through sixth grade from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13 and 9 a.m. to noon July 14. Cost: $200 for general public; $175 for TVAA members. https://tennesseevalleyarts.org/
• Ritz Theatre Camp — The camp is for students in third through sixth grade with Jaleesa Escott, June 12-16 or June 19-23. Cost: $150-$175. Registration: tennesseevalleyarts.org or 256-383-0533.
Books/library
• Homeschooling — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library Youth Services is sponsoring an informative program on homeschooling. The session is 5:30 p.m. Monday in the library conference room. The session will be led by Celeste Coffman. The library is at 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Parents and students may attend the session.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Dancing at the Club — Singing River Square dance beginners class meets 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, followed by dance and workshop from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Social Dance is 6:30-8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Club is an alcohol, drug, tobacco, weapon free facility. For information, call 256-760-6642.
• Dance lessons — Parks and Rec will be offering small group ballroom dance lessons on Thursdays at Royal Avenue Recreation Center. Beginner class 1-2 p.m., Intermediate class 2-3 p.m. There are also select times available for individual/couple lessons. These lessons are perfect for weddings, formals, proms, lead outs, cotillions, etc. Space is limited. Call Royal Ave. Rec. Center, 256-760-6425, to sign up.
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — Star Player exhibit will be on display at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Karaoke/open mic
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass, country, oldies and open mic. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. No dancing or alcohol, and free admission. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-810-5866
• Fizz — Open stage karaoke and open mic on Tuesdays at Fizz in Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. Wednesdays: Working Women Wednesday.
Music
• Camerata Rehearsal — Florence Camerata will have rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning May 25 through June 8 at the UNA Choral Room. "America Sings" concert will be July 18 at First Presbyterian Church in Florence.
• Chuck Leavell — Rolling Stones' Chuck Leavell will be in concert at 7 p.m. May 27 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Friday Night Stars and Guitars — During the month of June, there will be music at 7 p.m. on Fridays at Wilson Park in downtown Florence. Schedule: Midnighters, June 2; Rewind of the Shoals, June 9; Drumb and Drumber, June 16; Deja Vu, June 23; Dixie Mafia, June 30. Free community event; bring a lawn chair.
• Paul Thorn and Band — Paul Thorn and Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Special events
• Cheerleading — The Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for cheerleading, ages 5-12. Registration continues through July 7. The fee is $150 and includes uniform, Pom Poms, Bloomers and corsage. Age cutoff is Aug. 1. 256-386-9270
• Summer swim lessons — The Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for summer swim lessons. The lessons will be given in June and July. Register now, classes are limited. Visit the recreation center or call 256-386-5615.
• Free Fishing Day — Deibert Park will have free fishing days from 6:30-11:30 a.m. today, Sept. 12 and Oct. 12. No fishing license needed. Bring your own tackle, snacks and chairs. Catch and keep; catch and share; catch and release. 256-760-6420
• Mardi Gras Celebration — The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. Door prizes and entertainment, lunch provided for those 60 and over.
• Shoals Storytelling Festival — The event will be today-Saturday at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Admission for the entire three day event, including the Saturday event is $70. Individual tickets per day are available $20 for 7-9 p.m. today; $50 for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and $50 for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Shoals Storytelling Festival is co-sponsored by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
• Arts Alive Festival — The festival will be from Saturday-Sunday at Wilson Park, Tuscaloosa Street, Florence. info@alabamaartsalive.com or 256-760-6379
• Heinie Manush Day — The Heinie Manush Day will be Sunday at Heinie Manush Field, Deshler High School, North Commons St., Tuscumbia. Gates open at 11 a.m.; Calliope at noon; exhibition games at 1 p.m. Doubleheader: Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball "The Cumberland Club of Nashville" vs. "The Franklin Farriers." The second game played with volunteers. Sponsorship: $25. If interested in volunteering to play, call Gary Bridges, 270-535-4357; Mary Carton, 256-436-0733; Annie Perry, 256-415-0700.
• Memorial Day Program — The American Legion Post 31 of Tuscumbia is sponsoring the Annual Memorial Day Program at 11 a.m. May 29 on the front lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse . The Post 31 Honor guard will present the colors and place the memorial wreath in honor of those who gave the supreme sacrifice for our country. The Keynote Speaker will be Chief Master Sergeant Brad Counce (USAF Retired). After the program, a Bar-Be-Que luncheon will be provided at the Church of Christ Annex at the corner of Main and Fourth, compliments of L. O. Bishop. In case of inclement weather, the program and luncheon will be held at the Church of Christ Annex.
• Street Rods — "52nd Rod Run" will be June 3 at Spring Park, Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia. Registration is $20 at the gate. Rain or shine. Gates open 7 a.m.; show until 2 p.m.
• UNA Percussion Camp — The UNA Department of Music will have the camp at 9 a.m. June 5-8 at the UNA Music Building, Irvine Avenue, Florence. Cost: $80 per student for 2 days; $120 for all 4 days. Housing and meals not provided. https://www.una.edu/music/calendar.html
• Summer Mini Twirl Camp — The 3-day mini camp is for ages 3-12 at the Florence Lauderdale Coliseum, Veterans Drive, Florence, at 10 a.m. June 12-14. Cost: $75; twirlers must bring batons.
• Phil Campbell Hoedown — The festival will be June 16-19 in downtown Phil Campbell.
• The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts — The annual membership and sponsorship drive will begin soon. If interested in being either, contact any board member, message BTCPA through Facebook, or contact Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758 or email at scottydk@att.net.
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
Theater
• "The Addams Family" — The Gingerbread Players will present "The Addams Family" on July 20-23 at the Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout 2023. Niagara Falls and Toronto, Canada, June 11-17; Memphis, Tennessee, July 17-19; Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 21-23; Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hill of South Dakota, Sept. 30-Oct. 8; Myrtle Beach Christmas Show, Nov. 27-Dec. 2. Open to the public. fdavis@florencal.org, 256-760-6642
Tours
• LaGrange College Site Park — The LaGrange College Site Park is open daily and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours and park reservations are available by calling 256-446-9324. The Visitors Center/Museum is open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The historic College Site, forerunner of UNA, is located in East Colbert County, off Alabama Highway 157 on LaGrange College Road, Leighton, Alabama, near White Oak Community. Contact: L C Lenz, the LaGrange Living Historical Association at 256-702-6953
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Pope's Tavern — The museum is open at 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. CDC guidelines for social distancing/masking. 256-381-5052
• The Courtland Heritage Museum — The museum at 252 College St., Courtland, displays memorabilia and artifacts of the town’s history. The museum is located on the town square in a 1900 building that previously housed businesses and a service club and features historical displays relating to area's agriculture, business, transportation, history and military. Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 256-637-2707.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Admission: $12 adults, $10 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Muscle Shoals Sound — The facility is open for guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tours are on the half-hour beginning at 10:30 am., with last tour at 3:30 p.m. Guided tours are $20. Group tour rates available at 256-978-5151 or www.muscleshoalssoundstudio.org
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-275-3128
• FAME Recording Studios — This studio is open for two tours at 9 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tours are $15 per person. 256-381-0801.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tours are $10. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors 62 and older, AAA members, military (active and retired), $7 college students, $5 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 662-739-5681 or email: wessterling63@gmail.com.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
Beyond the Shoals
• Unsung Hero exhibition — Artist Bernice Davidson will have an exhibition at the home of 11th President James K. Polk, 301 W. Seventh St., Columbia, Tennessee. The exhibit continues through May. 931-964-2590
