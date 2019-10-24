Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• Art & Tradition — Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery will be on display until Nov. 14 at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and children; free on Sunday. 256-383-0533, tvaa.net
• Art Expressions — Members of the Shoals Artists' Guild will have the exhibit through Nov. 20 at Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. It will also be open during the Renaissance Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 and from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27. 256-760-6379
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members Amita Bhakta, Renee Foster and Julia Gray have an exhibit of original artwork on display through Nov. 4 at Killen Library, 323 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen. 256-757-5471
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members have a Fall/Winter exhibit in the upstairs gallery at Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through January.
• Holly and Ivy Holiday Luncheon — Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, will host the holiday event at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3-6. Tickets: $25. Call 256-760-6379 to reserve ticket.
Books/library
• Before and After — Friends of the Sheffield Public Library will present Lisa Wingate and Judy Christie program at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clarion Inn, Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets: $15 (includes hors d'oeuvres). Tickets available at Sheffield Public Library and must be purchased by Friday.
• Fall Book Swap — The event will be hosted by the Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com.
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club — The group will discuss "The Thanksgiving Visitor" and "A Christmas Memory" at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com.
• Military History Series — Veteran and writer Matt Osborne will present a series of lectures on military history at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. The lectures are 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
Comedy
• Laughing On The Shoals Comedy @ Nite — The event will be 8:15-11:15 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Clarion Inn Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Muscle Shoals. Tickets: $25. Doors open 8 p.m. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-all-new-laughing-on-the-shoals-comedy-nite-tickets-73333338991
Dance
• Line Dance Class — Florence Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for Line Dance Class at the Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St. Fee is $25. The class meets 7-8 p.m. Fridays for 4 weeks beginning Nov. 1. Instructor, Jan Ownby. Preregister by calling 256-627-0052 or Broadway Recreation Center at 256-760-6418.
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
• Classes — Suzy Robbins and Larry Crowell instruct dance classes Oct. 29: intermediate Cha Cha, 7 p.m.; intermediate American Smooth Waltz, 8 p.m. The classes are at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. Call or text: 256-740-1661; email: Suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Social dance — Social dancing 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Club, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Alcohol/smoke/drug free facility. For people 18 and older, $5. 256-760-6420
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Festivals
• Howlin at the Moon Festival — Three nights of music and costume parties at Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. On Saturday: 7 p.m. Webb Wilder and Max Russell. Tickets: $30 each; $50 couples. On Saturday: 6 p.m. costume party with Yellowhammer and Skinny Molly. Tickets: $30 each; $50 couples. On Sunday: 7 p.m. Adam Ezra Group and Lisa Bouchelle. Tickets: advance $20 each, $25 at the door. Weekend pass $60 in advance. Tickets: 256-335-6961.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Holiday
• Haunted Hayrides — The hayrides will be dusk to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October at LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton. Tickets: $5; free for children 6 and younger. 256-702-9799, 256-446-9324
• Hot Diggity Dog Halloween for Dogs — The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Mixer, 215 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield. Activities include dress your dog costume, homemake doggie treats, vendors and more. Benefits the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter. Will be accepting donations for pet needs.
• Halloween Concert — Northwest Shoals Community College's Music Department will host a Halloween concert and show choir at 7 p.m. Monday in the Lou B. Bevill Center on campus. Admission: $5; children 12 and younger free. NW-SCC employees and students admitted free with valid college ID. Proceeds benefit the Music Department.
• History and Haunts Strolls — The free 90-minute walk will be 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday beginning at Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. Organized by the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau. 256-383-0783
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct the New World at 3 p.m. Nov. 3; Handel's Messiah at 3 p.m. Dec. 8; Preludes and Polovtsian Dances at 3 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020; Valentines, Vino and Vivaldi at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (for 21 and older); A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14, 2020; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1, 2020; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20, 2020. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
• Rockin' at the Roxie — The Kerry Gilbert Band will perform at the benefit concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Roxy Theatre, Jackson Avenue, Russellville. Guest will be Avery Guinn. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $5 children 12 and younger; free for children 6 and younger.
Special events
• Paint the Clinic Pink — By appointment, the Shoals Community Clinic, 309-B Handy Place, Florence, will have a well woman project today. If you are a woman between the ages of 40-64 and don't have insurance, you may qualify for free pap and mammogram exams. Call 256-760-4713.
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Quilt exhibit — The annual Belle Mont Quilt Show will be presented at Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, today–Saturday. Each Friday, during October, at 1 p.m. quilt collector Glenn Rikard will give a presentation, including the opportunity for participants to “show and tell” examples from their personal collections Regular admission rates apply. ($6 adults, $5 seniors, students, and military, $3 children ages 6-18). Special group rates will be available, and advance booking by groups is required. For information, 256-381-5052 or www.bellemontmansion.org.
• Out of the Darkness Shoals Walk — The walk will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Florence High School, 1201 Bradshaw Drive. The walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's education and support programs. shoalscommunitywalk@gmail.com
• Shoals Archaeological Stewardship — The Florence Indian Mound Museum is partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority on a series of free lectures. The lecture will feature LaDonna Brown: "Chickasaw Cultural Identity" at 2 p.m. Sunday. The event is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Trunk or Treat — The event will be in downtown Sheffield from 6-8 p.m. Monday.
• Trick or Treat — The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Visitor Center in McFarland Park in Florence. 256-740-4141
• Nina and Pinta — The "Nina" and "Pinta," replicas of Columbus' ships, will be at Joe Wheeler State Park Marina, 4401 McLean Drive, Rogersville, from Oct. 31-Nov. 4. The ship will depart early on Nov. 4. While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission: $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for students, ages 5-16; children 4 and younger are Free. The ships are open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No reservations necessary.
• Parent Appreciation Day — Upward Bound of Northwest Shoals Community College and the Colbert County Education Foundation presents Parent Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Northwest Shoals Community College gym. Free event for all parents/caretakers with a child attending a school in Colbert County.
• Bicentennial Birthday Celebration — The Russellville and Franklin County Bicentennial Committee will host a grand finale Bicentennial Birthday Celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Todd Centre in Russellville. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased from committee members or by contacting Chris Ozbirn at 253-332-8827 or by email, archive@hiwaay.com. Attendees are encouraged to dress according to any period of history of their choosing. Music by the Athens Dulcimer Jam Group.
• Seeking Vendors — Steel of a Deal will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at USW Local 1535 Union Hall, 818 Howell Heflin Lane, Tuscumbia. Booths are $25 plus a door prize. Call Angie Grimes, 256-762-8366.
Auditions
• Auditions — "Best Little Christmas Pageant" auditions will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. 256-383-0533, tva.net
• Auditions — "Holiday Cabaret" auditions will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday at Ritz Theater, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. 256-383-0533, dennisjohnclark@yahoo.com
• Auditions — "Scrooge in Rouge" auditions will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at The Zodiac Playhouse, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• Auditions — "Rumors" auditions will be 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Shoals Theatre, 123 n. Seminary St., Florence. Cold readings from script; sides will be available. Show dates Jan. 16-19. Directors, Andrew Maples and Laura Connolly. laurarc@comcast.net
Theater
• The Shoals Community Theatre — Today-Sunday, Zodiac Players presents, “Three Musketeers” directed by Steifon Passmore. Gingerbread Players present the musical, “Pocahontas” Nov. 21-24. Neil Simon’s “Rumors” will be Jan. 16-19, 2020, presented by Zodiac Players and directed by Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples. Shoals Shakespeare presents, “King Lear” directed by Michael Green on Feb. 21-23, 2020. “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22, 2020. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, 2020, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, 2020, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Muscial,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13, 2020. Season tickets available, 256-764-1700.
• Colbert Heights High School Theatre — "Big Fish" will be presented at CHHS Performing Arts Center, 6825 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, from 6:30-8:30 Nov. 1-2 and 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3. Tickets: $10-$15. aherring@colbert.k12.al.us
• "Southern Fried Funeral" — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts announces the production of "Southern Fried Funeral" will be 7 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10; dinner theater production, "Till Beth Do Us Part" is Feb. 13-16; "Cheating Cheaters" will be April 23-26; and "Leading Ladies" is June 18-21. Productions are at Weatherford Centre, 303 Fourth Ave. S.E., Red Bay.
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• Goo Goo Dolls — The group will be at Von Braun Center, Huntsville, at 8 p.m. Nov. 13.
