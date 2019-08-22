Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• It's All About Art — The exhibit by Shoals Artists Guild members will be in the upstairs gallery of Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through September. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• ArtWorks 19 — ArtWorks 19 is on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. The exhibition runs through Aug. 29. The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday–Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students; free on Sundays.
• Art & Tradition — Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery will be on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. The symposium will be Sept. 21 and exhibition opening Sept. 22, from 1-3 p.m., with exhibition open until Nov. 1.
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members Amita Bhakta, Renee Foster and Julia Gray have an exhibit of original artwork on display through Nov. 4 at Killen Library, 323 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen. 256-757-5471
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
• Classes — Suzy Robbins and Larry Crowell instruct dance classes Aug. 27: beginner Cha Cha, 6 p.m.; Silver Bolero, 7 p.m. The classes are at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. Call or text: 256-740-1661; email: Suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Social dance — Social dance for boomers and seniors, 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Alcohol/smoke/drug free facility. 256-760-6420
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Holiday
• Shoals Labor Day Celebration — Events begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 in Tuscumbia with a parade along Main Street. Political speeches and other activities will follow in Spring Park. An antique and vintage car show will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Spring Park. The celebration is organized by Shoals Area Central Labor Council. 256-383-2758
• Key Underwood Memorial Coon Dog Cemetery Labor Day Celebration — The event begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 at Coon Dog Cemetery, 4945 Coon Dog Cemetery Road, Cherokee. Liar's contest, arts and crafts, barbeque and music. 256-627-0612
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Across the Pond to Muscle Shoals — Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield, will have the event on Sept. 6, featuring six bands from the U.K. and across the U.S. to Muscle Shoals. Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at door. To reserve tickets: 256-335-6961.
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct Cirque de la Symphonie at 3 p.m. Sept. 22; From the New World at 3 p.m. Nov. 3; Handel's Messiah at 3 p.m. Dec. 8; Preludes and Polovtsian Dances at 3 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020; Valentines, Vino and Vivaldi at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (for 21 and older); A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14, 2020; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1, 2020; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20, 2020. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
• Florence Camerata, Season 14 — The season begins in the Choral Room at UNA, with the first concert, on Oct. 3, to include songs composed by American composers. Rehearsals are on Thursday evenings.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Second Saturdays — Tuscumbia's Second Saturdays will be 5-8 p.m. the second Saturday of each month from 5-8 p.m. May-September. Crafts, vendors, food trucks and music.
• Paint the Shoals Purple 5K/1 Mile fun run and glow run — The event will be 8-9 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Park, 15 Hightower Pl, Florence, crossing Wilson Dam. $15 to $25, 256-980-3441
• Shoals Archaeological Stewardship — To raise awareness about archaeological efforts in the Shoals, and to foster a sense of archaeological stewardship, the Florence Indian Mound Museum is partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority on a series of free lectures. The lecture will feature Hunter B. Johnson at 2 p.m. Sunday. The event is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Knights of Pythias meeting — The Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10 will meet Monday at the Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence. Lunch is 11:30 a.m., with meeting at noon with speaker Dan Howard. montebellolodge10@gmail.com
• Florence 2019 Walk of Honor — Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 3 for the 2019 City of Florence Walk of Honor recognizing individuals from Florence and Lauderdale County who have achieved national or international acclaim. Contact the Florence Mayor's Office at 256-760-6400 or www.florenceal.org for nomination forms and information.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame Patch — The Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama can earn the patch on Sept. 7 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 67 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia. Girl Scouts will complete a series of Alabama music themed scavenger hunts and games, and participate in a Sock Hop. Deadline to register is Tuesday. 800-734-4541, girlscoutsnca.org
• The Shoals Renewable Energy Symposium — will be held on Thursday, September 5, at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 410 N Pine St, Florence. Sign-in starts at 10:30 a.m. and speakers will present throughout the day until 7 p.m.. Attendees may attend for part or all of the day. Refreshments will be served at noon and 5 p.m. Free. 256-767-2909.
• Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater — A celebration of the culture and traditions of American Indians who once lived in north Alabama will be Sept. 13-14 in downtown Tuscumbia. Sept. 13 is designated school day for fourth and fifth graders, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Schools may register by contacting Tammy Wynn at the University of North Alabama In-Service Center, 256-765-4359 or 800-760-7517. On Sept. 14, the festivities get underway at 9 a.m. The Pioneer living history log cabin will also be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The daylong event concludes at 6 p.m. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Admission is free. www.okapassa.org, 256-344-0783, 256-383-0783
• Red Bay's salute to its Heritage — A kick-off concert for the event will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Heritage Park, followed by fireworks. On Sept. 21, the day-long event kicks off in Bay Tree Park with the Queen's Train Ride at 8:30 a.m., from the beauty pageant winners from the Sept. 15 pageant at Red Bay High School, with live music beginning at 9 a.m. Bay Tree Park is near Second Street.
• Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride — Motorcyclists will gather for a scenic ride Sept. 21 to honor Native American Indians. For details, http://al-tn-trailoftears.net/rideschedule.php.
Auditions
• Auditions for "Pocahontas" — will be at Shoals Community Theater, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence, at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 and 6 p.m. Aug. 26. Roles available for the 21-person cast for ages 6 to adults. The audition will consist of a cold reading and singing a song. Bring your own music on a CD or your phone. We will have an Aux. speaker and a CD player available. Performances will be Nov. 21-24. For more information, contact Jennifer Adams, (256) 764-1700.
Theater
• The Ritz Theatre — "Always a Bridesmaid" will be presented at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield, on today-Saturday and Aug. 29-30. The Ritz season also includes “Sylvia,” Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-11. 256-383-0533
• End of summer concert — The event, featuring Backdraft and Natalie Robertson, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pastime Theatre, 1052 U.S. Highway 43, Winfield. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children. 205-487-3002
• The Shoals Community Theatre — “Next To Normal” a musical directed by Michael Green will open Sept. 12-15, a Zodiac Players production. Oct. 24-27, Zodiac Players presents, “Three Musketeers” directed by Steifon Passmore. Gingerbread Players present the musical, “Pocahontas” Nov. 21-24. Neil Simon’s “Rumors” will be Jan. 16-19, 2020, presented by Zodiac Players and directed by Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples. Shoals Shakespeare presents, “King Lear” directed by Michael Green on Feb. 21-23, 2020. “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22, 2020. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, 2020, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, 2020, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Muscial,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13, 2020. Season tickets available, 256-764-1700.
• The Z — Performances for "A Day With Rey" will be 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Z, 416 N. Court St.. The play will be directed by Jesse Sockwell. Performances for Wayne Miller's "Bloodless: The Lizzie Border Mystery" at The Z are scheduled for Oct. 17-20. The play will be directed by Amanda Perry. Follow Historic Zodiac Playhouse on Facebook or call 256-768-5586.
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Upcoming trips — Florence Parks and Recreation/The Club invites the public to travel on its planned trip to Branson Holiday Show Extravaganza, Nov. 18-23 (motor coach transportation, 8 meals, 5 nights lodging, admission to 7 shows). Call for cost, 256-760-6642 or email fdavis@florenceal.org.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• Bimini Road — Founding members, Chuck Puckett and Richard Eade, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Berkeley Bob Coffee House, 304 First Ave. S.E., Cullman.
• Lynchburg Music Fest — The two-day music and camping event is Aug. 23-24 in downtown Lynchburg, Tennessee. For tickets, lynchburgmusicfest.com
• All American Road Show — Brent Cobb joins Chris Stapleton during the tour at Von Braun Center on Aug. 29.
• Boom Days Heritage Celebration — The two-day event begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 with live music. A day of music, art and heritage begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Free admission. boomdays.com
