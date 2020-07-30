Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• 58th annual TVAA members art show — The event is at Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, through Aug. 31. Guidelines: All materials and methods are acceptable as long as works are original; artists may enter up to 2 pieces completed within the last three years; works must not have been exhibited at the TVMA or within a 50-mile radius; no larger than 70”x70”; multiples must fit within this spatial limit; works must be exhibition ready including proper hanging wire, cleat or bracket; all works must be accompanied by an attached completed entry form; no entry fee; 25% commission on all works sold; TVAA assumes all credit card fees & collects sales tax. Five pick-up days: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 1–5.
Books/library
• Virtual Summer Reading — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library has launched a virtual summer reading program at 10:30 a.m. each Saturday. The live virtual show will be from Frog Pond, Alabama TV studio. Only patrons who sign up get private access.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Drive-In Friday Night Movies — The event will be 8:30-10 p.m. on Fridays through Aug. 21. Free, but donations requested for local food bank. The event is at RocketzoidS3 Back Lot, 10109 Highway 64, Lexington.
• Family Haunt Nights — From 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 at Arx Mortis, U.S. 72, Killen, the attraction has been modified to be a family friendly event. Tickets $5 each, $3 upgrade to add laser gun. Tickets can be purchased from the Killen Time Mini-golf Concession window or from the Keeper’s Korner gift shop in Arx Mortis.
Theater
E-Theater — Monday Night at the e-Theater is seeking original plays of any length for a new play reading series. Casts may be any size up to eight (8), however, smaller casts are preferred. By submitting, you would be allowing us to read, record, and publish video to Facebook and other social media platforms. Submissions should be sent to: playwriting@theatrehsv.org. Monday Night at the e-Theater is the collaborative effort of five separate community theatre organizations in north Alabama (The Z, The Ritz Theater, Shoals Community Theatre, Theatre Huntsville, and Evil Cheez Productions), dedicated to keeping theater alive. At each Monday reading, a different community theater will be featured, and donations will be collected for them.
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. The museum is strictly following guidelines and safety regulations issued by the CDC in addition to to the new guidelines put into place by the ADPH curated specifically for the state's entertainment venues and tourist attractions. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tours are $10. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. Must wear mask. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals Sound Studio — The studio is open for tours. The studio will follow guidelines for museums and other public facilities. Studio hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations can be made at muscleshoalssoundstudio.org.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Pope's Tavern — The museum is open at 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. CDC guidelines for social distancing/masking. 256-381-5052
Beyond the Shoals
• Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days — Set for Aug. 7-8, the event combines antique farm equipment and old-fashioned concessions with live music and family-friendly fun and games taking visitors back to the “good ol’ days.” The two-day event offers a variety of flea market, parts and handmade craft vendors and old-fashioned concessions. Gates open at 7 a.m. Aug. 7-8. The event takes place at 20147 Elkton Road, two miles north of Athens off of Interstate 65. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 10 years old and under. Parking is free.
