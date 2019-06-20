Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• Shoals Artist Guild — The Shoals Artist Guild will have its annual night meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Art & More, 124 E. Tennessee St., Florence. Members are asked to bring one of your paintings to share. Nonmembers welcome.
• On display — Shoals Artist Guild members Bonnie Davis, Arlene Richardson and Carolyn Ware have an exhibit of original paintings on display through Aug. 1 at Killen Library, 323 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen. 256-757-5471
• The Helen Keller Art Show — The exhibit of work by blind, deaf-blind and visually impaired students will be through June 28 at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. 256-383-0533
• The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement — The collections of the late 20th Century southern fine craft movement will be at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, through July 5. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. 256-383-0533
• A Cast of Blues — The exhibit, featuring 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, will be on display June 26-Aug. 1 at Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Celebration & Preservation: Drawing Alabama's Architectural History — The display will be at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, through July 5. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. 256-383-0533
• Art Camp — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art’s Summer Studio art camp will feature two classes, the Young Artist Series, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 9–12 for rising third to fifth graders and Portrait Study, 10 a.m. to noon, July 9 – 11 for rising eighth to 12th graders. Tuition is $195 for the Young Artist Series and $125 for the Portrait Study. For information, email curator.tvaa@comcast.net or call 256-383-0533.
• ArtWorks 19 — The opening to ArtWorks 19 will be 1 to 3 p.m. July 21 at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Doctors, Lawyers and Such will provide music during the opening and attendees to the opening will be invited to vote for their favorite pieces of art which will decide four People’s Choice Award winners. Admission to the concert and exhibit opening is free. ArtWorks is the annual TVAA member artist show. The exhibition runs from July 21 through Aug. 29. The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday–Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students; free on Sundays.
Books/library
• Library event — Presentation on Capt. A.H. Keller by Ronald Rand will be 4-4:30 p.m. June 27 at Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia, in conjunction with the Helen Keller Festival.
• Library event — Writers to Readers will be at Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia, at 6:30 p.m. June 28. Daniel Wallace and Don Noble will be guests. Free.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
• Social dance — Social dance for boomers and seniors, 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Alcohol/smoke/drug free facility. 256-760-6420
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Festivals
• Helen Keller Festival — The festival is June 27-30 in Tuscumbia. For a complete schedule of events, visit helenkellerfestival.com. Live music is offered every evening of the festival. Admission to each concert is $5 per person excluding Sunday’s performances.
• Art of the Dish Exhibit — Individuals and collectors share 200 years of antique and vintage china in tablescapes set up around the Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27-29. Celebrating the Bicentennial of Alabama statehood, a tour is included with admission. Admission: $6 adult, $5 senior, $3 military and college student; 5 years and younger free. 256-381-5052
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Fourth of July Jam at Sloss Lake — Shenandoah will perform during the all day July 4 event at Sloss Lake, 1851 Lawrence St., Russellville.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Local Makers & Music Day — The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Visitor Center at McFarland Park, 200 James M. Spain Drive, Florence. The Eddie Hinton Tribute panel will begin at 11 a.m.; there will also be a Women of Muscle Shoals panel. Both panel events will be inside the Visitor Center Gallery. Outside performances are 10-11 a.m., noon-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Free to the public. 256-740-4141, alison@visitflorenceal.com
• Juneteenth Celebration — Project Say Something is hosting the celebration from 6-10 p.m. Saturday in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse, 102 S. Court St., Florence. A free family friendly event.
• Business meeting — Elgins Senior Citizen Center, Elgin Crossroads, 2519 Highway 101, Rogersville, 6:30 p.m. Monday business meeting for the election of executive board members. The presence of interested community members requested. 256-810-0591
• Poker Run — The second annual Memorial Ride benefit will begin at 10 a.m. June 29 at Natchez Harley Davidson, Tuscumbia. Kick stands up at 11 a.m. Auction, food and music, featuring Southern Comfort Band. Poker run 50/50 drawing. Bring lawn chairs. Boston butt, hot dogs and hamburger plates for sale. Benefits family of newborn Lilian Jewel Adams.
• Preservation Florence: Native American History — The series will focus on Native American history in the Shoals and specifically on the Trail of Tears. Amy M. Kostine will speak at the free event at 1 p.m. June 30 at the Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S Court St. The series is sponsored by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage and the Florence Arts and Museums. 256-760-6427
• M for Mississippi: A Roadtrip through the Birthplace of the Blues — The presentation will be at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S Court St.
Fishing Day — The Florence Parks and Recreation Department/The Club will sponsor a fishing day at Deibert Park from 6:30 a.m. to noon July 25. Bring fishing tackle, chairs and snacks. No fishing license required. Sign in at table before fishing. Another fishing day will be Oct. 17. 256-760-6420
• Second Saturdays — Tuscumbia's Second Saturdays will be 5-8 p.m. the second Saturday of each month from 5-8 p.m. May-September. Crafts, vendors, food trucks and music.
• Car show — The event will be July 4 at Sloss Lake, Highway 24 East, Russellville. Registration is 7-11 a.m.; registration fee is $25 for first vehicle; $15 for additional entry. 256-332-6585, 256-436-2499, 256-394-3904
• Hail the Rail — Tuscumbia Railroad Day — Families who are part of the town's railroad history will be recognized July 13. The event will bring a full day of music, entertainment, tours, history programs and food to the Tuscumbia Railway Depot and The Roundhouse, 204 W. Fifth St. The Tuscumbia Bicentennial Commission is seeking the names and contact information for all families who have ties throughout local railroad history. To receive information about how you and your railroad family may be included, send email to tuscumbiadepot@comcast.net or call 256-389-1357 or 256-710-9081.
• The Way We Were — The Russellville Bicentennial Committee will present the second in the history series from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13. There will be demonstrations, exhibits and portrayals. Free at Russellville Canteen, 217 Washington Ave.
Auditions
• Auditions — "Always a Bridesmaid" auditions will be 2 p.m. July 7 at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Roles available for six women. Production is Aug. 22-24, Aug. 29-30.
Theater
• • The Ritz Theatre — "West Side Story" will be presented at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield, July 18-20, July 25-26. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students. “West Side Story” is a SummerStock at the Ritz production. The Ritz season also includes "Always a Bridesmaid,” Aug. 22-24, Aug. 29-30 and “Sylvia,” Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-11. Season tickets available for $68 for adult tickets and $48 for student tickets. 256-383-0533
• The Shoals Theatre — Gingerbread closes the season with "Beauty and the Beast," directed by Jennifer Steen Kilpatrick at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Shoals Theatre. The theater is at 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700, theshoalstheatre.org
• Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts, 303 Fourth Ave. S.E., will present "Finders Creepers" by Donald Payton, at 7 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $8; for groups, 256-356-9286.
• Grease — The "Second Chance" cast has over 40 veteran performers as they recreate your favorite characters from the rockin' ’50s. Performances are 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students at The Z, 416 N. Court St. Special rates available for groups of 10 or more, call 256-768-5586 for details. Tickets are available at the door beginning 30 minutes before curtain and online at TheZTickets.Store. Rated PG for some mild adult language and adult situations.
• Little Shop of Horrors — UNA Summer Theatre presents this musical for its summer 2019 production. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 28-29, and 2 p.m. June 30 at Norton Auditorium on the UNA campus. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 for UNA students, faculty, staff and alumni. Tickets can be purchased at www.una.edu/theatre/productions or by visiting the School of the Arts Box Office at 128 W. Tombigbee St. (Monday - Thursday 8 am-4 pm, Friday 8 am-11:30 am).
• The Miracle Worker — The award-winning play, at Ivy Green, the home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W. Tuscumbia, by William Gibson will be performed on Friday and Saturday through July 13. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The play gets underway at 8 p.m. Admission includes a free tour of the home and grounds. Tickets at $15 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission. 256-383-4066.
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Swampette Muscle Shoals Music Tour — The trolley tours are led by Swampette Judy Hood, wife of Swampers bass player David Hood, and include stops at Alabama Music Hall of Fame, FAME Studios, 3614 Jackson Highway and Muscle Shoals Sound. The tours leave from Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Visitor Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive, McFarland Park, Florence. Tickets: $40; reservations recommended, 256-740-4141. Future tours: July 22, Dec. 7.
• Upcoming trips — Florence Parks and Recreation/The Club invites the public to travel on its planned trip to Branson Holiday Show Extravaganza, Nov. 18-23 (motor coach transportation, 8 meals, 5 nights lodging, admission to 7 shows). Call for cost, 256-760-6642 or email fdavis@florenceal.org.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $6 adults, $5 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $3 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Bus tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
Beyond the Shoals
• Tangled String Music Festival — The festival begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at Big Spring Park East, Huntsville. Tickets: $25 in advance. Tickets: https://tangledstringmusicfest.ticketspice.com/tangled-string-music-festival-2019
