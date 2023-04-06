Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• POP!: Comic Art of the 20th Century — The exhibit will be on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, through April 29. The exhibit will feature the comic illustrations of Christopher Hanther, who worked for Marvel Comics. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for TVAA members. 256-383-0533, www.tennesseevalleyarts.org
• Artistic Renderings of Youth — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, will have the exhibit and competition through April 28. 256-760-7379
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, will have the two artists' work on display through April 29. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for students and free for TVAA members.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Dancing at the Club — Singing River Squares meets each Monday night at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Social Dance is on Tuesday night. The Club is an alcohol, drug, tobacco, weapon free facility. For information, call Fran at 256-760-6420.
• Dance lessons — Parks and Rec will be offering small group ballroom dance lessons on Thursdays at Royal Avenue Recreation Center. Beginner class 1-2 p.m., Intermediate class 2-3 p.m. There are also select times available for individual/couple lessons. These lessons are perfect for weddings, formals, proms, lead outs, cotillions, etc. Space is limited. Call Royal Ave. Rec. Center, 256-760-6425, to sign up.
• Swing into spring — Learn East Coast and West Coast swing during a 6-week dance class on Thursdays beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. For information or to sign up, call 256-760-6425.
• Zumba Class — Zumba classes will be conducted 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Monday in April at Royal Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — Star Player exhibit will be on display at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• Avengers: Endgame Film Screening — The screening will be 7 p.m. Friday at The Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $10.
Easter egg hunt
• Veterans Park — Florence-Decatur AME Church Ministerial Alliance will host an Easter Egg Hunt most of the day Saturday. Entry is free from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Veterans Park in Florence at Shelter 4 & 5 on Don Michael Drive. Lunch will be from noon until 3 p.m. There will be food, music, games and the egg hunt.
• Hunts by age — Woodmont Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg hunt at Shoals Christian School at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event features several hunts by age divisions — toddlers, three and four-year-olds, kindergartners, first and second graders and for children in third through sixth grade. The event will also include games, inflatables and hotdogs.
• Joe Wheeler — Joe Wheeler State Park will have its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at the day use area. here will be three roped off areas for the Easter Egg Hunt: ages 0-3 will hunt for eggs in the grass area across from Pavilion #1; ages 4-7 will hunt for eggs in the playground/soccer field area ; and ages 8-12 will hunt for eggs near Pavilion #3 and the big hillside. Entrance fees are $5 adults and children over 12, $2 children 6-11 and seniors (62 and older). Veterans enter free.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — Launch Point Church of Tuscumbia will have an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
• St. Florian Park — Town of St. Florian’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Florian Park. There will be free food and snacks.
• Community egg hunt — Lee Heights Baptist Church in Florence will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at leeheights.org/easteregghunt for a chance to win a special door prize.
• Community egg hunt — Waterloo Community Easter Egg hunt at noon Saturday on the Trail of Tears Field.
• Drive-through — SantaLand will have a drive-through Easter candy and egg giveaway with photos with the Easter Bunny from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Event is free, but donations accepted and will be used to purchase Easter baskets for needy children.
• Crossroads Community Outreach — Community Easter Egg hunt presented by Crossroads Community Outreach will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Field in west Florence. There will be fun activities, food and prizes.
• Fun Day — Crossroads Annual Easter Fun Day is happening at Lewis Field, 1105 Beale St. in Florence, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event features an egg hunt, food and prizes.
• Easter in the Park — First Baptist Church of Rogersville will host Easter in the Park at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Rogersville Recreation Park. There will be food, crafts, games, prizes and an egg hunt.
• For the kids — Greenhill United Pentecostal Church (291 Haygood Circle, Killen) will hold an egg hunt immediately following its 10 a.m. service Sunday for children ages 1 to 12.
Karaoke/open mic
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass, country, oldies and open mic. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. No dancing or alcohol, and free admission. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-810-5866
• Fizz — Open stage karaoke and open mic on Tuesdays at Fizz in Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. Wednesdays: Working Women Wednesday.
Music
• Universe of Love Cabaret — Talent from around the Shoals will perform music and dance at 7 p.m. April 14-15 at Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield.
• Small town, big music — The anniversary celebration of the Muscle Shoals Documentary will be 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Proceeds benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation and the Muscle Shoals Music Association. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-year-anniversary-celebration-muscle-shoals-documentary-tickets-577513978857
• Salt & Pepper Roots Music Celebration — The event will be at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence, and feature Tinsley Ellis and Earl "Guitar" Williams. Advance tickets, $20; at the door $25. Tickets at Counts Brothers, WZZA, Ye Ole General Store, Muscle Shoals Sound, Alabama Music Hall of Fame and online, https://SaltandPepperSeason7Finale.eventbrite.com
• Music in the Park — Wilson Park in Florence will be the site of Music in the Park at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday in May. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the free event. May 3: Joseph Baldwin; May 10: David Phillips and Tommy Summerhill; May 17: Shannon Knight; May 24: Jeff Hornbuckle; May 31: Jacob Adams.
Special events
• Talent Show — Restoration Ranch Easter Talent Show will be 7 p.m. Saturday at The Morales Building, 722 Little Israel Road, Tuscumbia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. No cost, but love offering accepted. Chips and desserts welcome to help with refreshments after the show.
• Lifeguard Certification — Sheffield Parks and Recreation will offer Lifeguard Certification Classes. Class 2: April 17, April 18, April 20, April 21 and April 22. Class 3: May 8, May 9, May 11, May 12 and May 13. Cost is $225 for full certification; $125 for re-certification. For information or to sign up, call 256-386-5615. Classes are limited to 10 people.
• Summer swim lessons — The Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for summer swim lessons. The lessons will be given in June and July. Register now, classes are limited. Visit the recreation center or call 256-386-5615.
• Bake Sale — Chloe's Fund volunteers will have a Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Lauderdale Animal Services, 3240 Roberson Road, Florence. All proceeds provide funds for emergency care for animals at the shelter.
• Meeting — The Muscle Shoals Chapter of the Archaeological Society will meet at the Florence Indian Mound and Museum at 7 p.m. Monday. Howard King of Cullman will bring program about paleo site in Colbert County known as "Heavens Half Acre." No admission.
• Free Fishing Day — Deibert Park will have free fishing days from 6:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday and May 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 12. No fishing license needed. Bring your own tackle, snacks and chairs. Catch and keep; catch and share; catch and release. 256-760-6420
• Shred Day — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will conduct Florence Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon April 14 at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive.
• Quilts by the River — The Batting Brigade Quilt Guild presents Quilts by the River Show from noon-6 p.m. April 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 at Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Dukes of Hazard — The North Alabama Spring Pickers Market will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16, at the Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms. Dukes of Hazard star and songwriter Tom Wopat will appear and perform. The event will feature meet and greets with stars of the show, more live music, food trucks, LuLu Coltrane-Hogg pie baking contests, "Dukes" look alike contests, a Dukes of Hazard car show and more. Tickets on EventBrite are $10-$45.
• Take a walk — Free Sheffield walks will begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday in April. Depart from Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave. Explore historic homes and commercial district along Montgomery Avenue with a knowledgeable guide.
• Free Walks — Free Tuscumbia walks will begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday in April. Depart from Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. Pass by buildings and churches that date to the 1800s with a guide.
• Empty Bowls Luncheon — The 18th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Marriott Conference Center (Shoals), 10 Hightower Pl., Florence. All funds go to the Salvation Army of the Shoals. Carryout available. Tickets: $20, and available from any SAWA member, The Salvation Army office, CB&S Bank on Hough Road or Trinity Ceramic Supply East. 256-764-4432, 256-810-6175
• Class of 1960 — Deshler Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. April 21 at Too Fat Sisters, 1606 Highway 72, Tuscumbia.
• Car show — The Arc of the Shoals second annual Car Show will be at noon April 23 at Spring Park, Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia.
• Smoke on the Water — The backyard BBQ contest will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at McFarland Park, James M. Spain Drive, Florence. Live entertainment, food trucks, inflatable games, Classic Car Show, and an opportunity to vote on the BBQ. Cost: $5 per person, with a family maximum of $20. Proceeds benefit Shoals Scholar Dollar.
• Family Fun Fair — The 6th annual Family Fun Fair will be 3-6 p.m. May 4 at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. This is a free event, with local community agencies providing free food, games, books, activities and more.
• Golf Tournament — Ace for CASA Golf Tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. May 13 at Cypress Golf and Tennis Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. To register, email HBECLEY@SHOALSCASA.ORG or call 256-765-0041. Sponsorships begin at $100.
• Heinie Manush Day — The Heinie Manush Day will be May 21 at Heinie Manush Field, Deshler High School, North Commons St., Tuscumbia. Gates open at 11 a.m.; Calliope at noon; exhibition games at 1 p.m. Doubleheader: Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball "The Cumberland Club of Nashville" vs. "The Franklin Farriers." The second game played with volunteers. Sponsorship: $25. If interested in volunteering to play, call Gary Bridges, 270-535-4357; Mary Carton, 256-436-0733; Annie Perry, 256-415-0700.
• The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts — The annual membership and sponsorship drive will begin soon. If interested in being either, contact any board member, message BTCPA through Facebook, or contact Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758 or email at scottydk@att.net.
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
Auditions
• "Sister Act The Musical" — Auditions for "Sister Act the Musical" will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Saturday and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave, Sheffield. Contact director Jacob Adams at sisteractthemusical@gmail.com to reserve audition time slot and other information. Prepare a one-minute portion of any song from the musical, be ready for cold reading from the script, and be prepared for a dance audition. Show dates: July 13-16.
Theater
• "Side by Side By Sondheim" — Zodiac Players will present the play 7:30 p.m. April 13-16 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700
• Dinner Theater — Cypress Moon Studios will take production on the road with a dinner theater at 6 p.m. April 22 at Keestone Resort, 150 Club House Drive, Loretto, Tennessee. For tickets, call 931-853-3303.
• "Doublewide, Texas" — The play will be presented April 27-30 at Weatherford Centre, Fourth Avenue, Red Bay.
• "Side by Side By Sondheim" — Zodiac Players will present the play 7:30 p.m. April 27-29 and 2 p.m. April 30 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout 2023. Mackinac Island, May 14-20; Niagara Falls and Toronto, Canada, June 11-17; Memphis, Tennessee, July 17-19; Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 21-23; Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hill of South Dakota, Sept. 30-Oct. 8. Open to the public. fdavis@florencal.org, 256-760-6642
Tours
• LaGrange College Site Park — The LaGrange College Site Park is open daily and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours and park reservations are available by calling 256-446-9324. The Visitors Center/Museum is open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The historic College Site, forerunner of UNA, is located in East Colbert County, off Alabama Highway 157 on LaGrange College Road, Leighton, Alabama, near White Oak Community. Contact: L C Lenz, the LaGrange Living Historical Association at 256-702-6953
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Pope's Tavern — The museum is open at 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. CDC guidelines for social distancing/masking. 256-381-5052
• The Courtland Heritage Museum — The museum at 252 College St., Courtland, displays memorabilia and artifacts of the town’s history. The museum is located on the town square in a 1900 building that previously housed businesses and a service club and features historical displays relating to area's agriculture, business, transportation, history and military. Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 256-637-2707.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Admission: $12 adults, $10 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Muscle Shoals Sound — The facility is open for guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tours are on the half-hour beginning at 10:30 am., with last tour at 3:30 p.m. Guided tours are $20. Group tour rates available at 256-978-5151 or www.muscleshoalssoundstudio.org
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-275-3128
• FAME Recording Studios — This studio is open for two tours at 9 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tours are $15 per person. 256-381-0801.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tours are $10. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors 62 and older, AAA members, military (active and retired), $7 college students, $5 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 662-739-5681 or email: wessterling63@gmail.com.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
Beyond the Shoals
• Unsung Hero exhibition — Artist Bernice Davidson will have an exhibition at the home of 11th President James K. Polk, 301 W. Seventh St., Columbia, Tennessee. The grand opening will be 3 p.m. Friday and continues through May. 931-964-2590
• Easter Egg Hunt — Tishomingo State Park annual Easter Egg Hunt will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lodge and Nature Center Area. No entrance fee to the park. Bring basket; event for ages through 12.
