Art
• POP!: Comic Art of the 20th Century — The exhibit will be on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, through April 29. The exhibit will feature the comic illustrations of Christopher Hanther, who worked for Marvel Comics. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for TVAA members. 256-383-0533, www.tennesseevalleyarts.org
• Artistic Renderings of Youth — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, will have the exhibit and competition through April 28. 256-760-7379
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, will have the two artists' work on display through April 29. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for students and free for TVAA members.
Books/library
• "Ava the Almost Dachshund" — There will be a book launch party with Laurie Nave at 3 p.m. May 6 at Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Dancing at the Club — Singing River Squares meets each Monday night at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Social Dance is on Tuesday night. The Club is an alcohol, drug, tobacco, weapon free facility. For information, call Fran at 256-760-6420.
• Dance lessons — Parks and Rec will be offering small group ballroom dance lessons on Thursdays at Royal Avenue Recreation Center. Beginner class 1-2 p.m., Intermediate class 2-3 p.m. There are also select times available for individual/couple lessons. These lessons are perfect for weddings, formals, proms, lead outs, cotillions, etc. Space is limited. Call Royal Ave. Rec. Center, 256-760-6425, to sign up.
• Swing into spring — Learn East Coast and West Coast swing during a 6-week dance class on Thursdays beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. For information or to sign up, call 256-760-6425.
• Zumba Class — Zumba classes will be conducted 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Monday in April at Royal Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — Star Player exhibit will be on display at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Karaoke/open mic
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass, country, oldies and open mic. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. No dancing or alcohol, and free admission. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-810-5866
• Fizz — Open stage karaoke and open mic on Tuesdays at Fizz in Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. Wednesdays: Working Women Wednesday.
Music
• Running With Our Eyes Closed — Jason Isbell will perform at 7 p.m. April 20 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence. Tickets: $10. 256-764-1700
• Tom Pallardy & The OMG Band — The group will perform 7-11 p.m. April 21 at the BARge at Lucy's Branch, Bay Village Drive, Athens. No cover charge.
• Small town, big music — The anniversary celebration of the Muscle Shoals Documentary will be 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Proceeds benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation and the Muscle Shoals Music Association. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-year-anniversary-celebration-muscle-shoals-documentary-tickets-577513978857
• Birthday Bash — The Muscle Shoals 100th Birthday Bash will be 2-11 p.m. April 22 at Muscle Shoals City Hall lawn, Avalon Avenue. The free concert will be headlined by Kip Moore, Sara Evans and Candi Staton and will showcase some of the best artists, writers and musicians Muscle Shoals has to offer. Ground access opens at 1 p.m. muscleshoals100.com
• Birthday Tribute — The Muscle Shoals Birthday Tribute with Billy Lawson and Wishbone Band will be 7 p.m. April 23 at Champy's, 120 W. E. Second St., Muscle Shoals. The event is free.
• Salt & Pepper Roots Music Celebration — The event will be at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence, and feature Tinsley Ellis and Earl "Guitar" Williams. Advance tickets, $20; at the door $25. Tickets at Counts Brothers, WZZA, Ye Ole General Store, Muscle Shoals Sound, Alabama Music Hall of Fame and online, https://SaltandPepperSeason7Finale.eventbrite.com
• Music in the Park — Wilson Park in Florence will be the site of Music in the Park at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday in May. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the free event. May 3: Joseph Baldwin; May 10: David Phillips and Tommy Summerhill; May 17: Shannon Knight; May 24: Jeff Hornbuckle; May 31: Jacob Adams.
• Tribute Concert — A Tribute to Legendary Songwriter Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery will be at 7 p.m. May 4 at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Featuring Darryl Worley, Georgette Jones, Lenny LeBlanc, Bradley Walker, Mark Massey, with Billy Lawson and Wishbone. Tickets: TennesseeValleyArts.org
• Celtic Fest — The Belle Mont Celtic Fest will be May 12-13 at the museum, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia. Free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12. An evening concert will be 6 p.m. May 12. All-day festival will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 13. Advance tickets for the evening concert and all-day festival May 13 are discounted if purchased through Eventbrite or call, 256-381-5052. Adults $15; youths 13-18 years $5; children 12 years and younger free. Rain location is Northwest Shoals Community College.
Special events
• Lifeguard Certification — Sheffield Parks and Recreation will offer Lifeguard Certification Classes. Class 2: April 17, April 18, April 20, April 21 and April 22. Class 3: May 8, May 9, May 11, May 12 and May 13. Cost is $225 for full certification; $125 for re-certification. For information or to sign up, call 256-386-5615. Classes are limited to 10 people.
• Summer swim lessons — The Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for summer swim lessons. The lessons will be given in June and July. Register now, classes are limited. Visit the recreation center or call 256-386-5615.
• Shred Day — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will conduct Florence Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive.
• Quilts by the River — The Batting Brigade Quilt Guild presents Quilts by the River Show from noon-6 p.m. April 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Spring Fling Car, Truck & Tractor Show — The event will be Saturday in the parking lot of Lexington High School, 101 School St., Lexington. Entry fee: $20, each additional vehicle $10. Door prizes, food, vendors and more.
• Benefit for school — The benefit for Ka Ly Band School in Kon Tum, Vietnam, "Dear Y'all: An Evening for Eddie Hinton" will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Panel discussion, movie screening "Dangerous Highway," and performance after with Eli "Paperboy" Reed, Kelvin Holly, Will McFarlane, and Fathers and Sons. VIP reception to follow for those who purchase VIP seats. Tickets: $35-$55, at https://tennesseevalleyarts.ticketspice.com/hinton or 256-383-0533.
• Women's Health Fair — The Shoals Community Clinic and UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing & Health Professions will present the Catherine Barnes Women’s Health Fair on April 19 and April 28 at the clinic at 309-B W.C. Handy Place, Florence. The fair will offer free cervical and breast exams, free mammograms and pap smears for women age 40-64 who do not have health insurance or a primary health care provider, and for women 65 and over who only have Medicare Part A. Call for appointment, 256-760-4713.
• Legacy Spring Market — Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, will have a 1-day shopping event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29. Admission: $3, children 12 and younger free.
• Take a walk — Free Sheffield walks will begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday in April. Depart from Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave. Explore historic homes and commercial district along Montgomery Avenue with a knowledgeable guide.
• Free Walks — Free Tuscumbia walks will begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday in April. Depart from Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. Pass by buildings and churches that date to the 1800s with a guide.
• Bike Rodeo — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host a bike contest with food, live music, raffles and more at 11 a.m. April 29 at Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. cvmawestbama@gmail.com
• Class of 1960 — Deshler Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. April 21 at Too Fat Sisters, 1606 Highway 72, Tuscumbia.
• Car show — The Arc of the Shoals second annual Car Show will be at noon April 23 at Spring Park, Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia.
• Plant sale — Shoals Master Gardeners will have a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 28 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at the Farmers Market, 451 Fairground Road (at Cox Creek Parkway and Chisholm Road), Florence. Funds raised benefit public gardens and community service facilities in the Shoals. Cash and checks accepted.
• Smoke on the Water — The backyard BBQ contest will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at McFarland Park, James M. Spain Drive, Florence. Live entertainment, food trucks, inflatable games, Classic Car Show, and an opportunity to vote on the BBQ. Cost: $5 per person, with a family maximum of $20. Proceeds benefit Shoals Scholar Dollar.
• Swampers 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run — The event is 8 a.m. April 29 at Muscle Shoals Middle School gym, 100 Trojan Drive, and benefits the Shoals Civic League. 256-320-7490, runnerdude413@aol.com, www.swampers5k.com
• Family Fun Fair — The 6th annual Family Fun Fair will be 3-6 p.m. May 4 at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. This is a free event, with local community agencies providing free food, games, books, activities and more.
• Legacy Car Show — Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, will have a car show from 9 a.m. to noon May 6. Free admission, $25 to show car. Proceeds benefit school's transportation ministry.
• Golf Tournament — Ace for CASA Golf Tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. May 13 at Cypress Golf and Tennis Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. To register, email HBECLEY@SHOALSCASA.ORG or call 256-765-0041. Sponsorships begin at $100.
• Free Fishing Day — Deibert Park will have free fishing days from 6:30-11:30 a.m. May 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 12. No fishing license needed. Bring your own tackle, snacks and chairs. Catch and keep; catch and share; catch and release. 256-760-6420
• Heinie Manush Day — The Heinie Manush Day will be May 21 at Heinie Manush Field, Deshler High School, North Commons St., Tuscumbia. Gates open at 11 a.m.; Calliope at noon; exhibition games at 1 p.m. Doubleheader: Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball "The Cumberland Club of Nashville" vs. "The Franklin Farriers." The second game played with volunteers. Sponsorship: $25. If interested in volunteering to play, call Gary Bridges, 270-535-4357; Mary Carton, 256-436-0733; Annie Perry, 256-415-0700.
• The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts — The annual membership and sponsorship drive will begin soon. If interested in being either, contact any board member, message BTCPA through Facebook, or contact Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758 or email at scottydk@att.net.
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
Theater
• Dinner Theater — Cypress Moon Studios will take production on the road with a dinner theater at 6 p.m. April 22 at Keestone Resort, 150 Club House Drive, Loretto, Tennessee. For tickets, call 931-853-3303.
• "Doublewide, Texas" — The play will be presented April 27-30 at Weatherford Centre, Fourth Avenue, Red Bay.
• "Side by Side By Sondheim" — Zodiac Players will present the play 7:30 p.m. May 11-14 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout 2023. Mackinac Island, May 14-20; Niagara Falls and Toronto, Canada, June 11-17; Memphis, Tennessee, July 17-19; Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 21-23; Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hill of South Dakota, Sept. 30-Oct. 8. Open to the public. fdavis@florencal.org, 256-760-6642
Tours
• LaGrange College Site Park — The LaGrange College Site Park is open daily and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours and park reservations are available by calling 256-446-9324. The Visitors Center/Museum is open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The historic College Site, forerunner of UNA, is located in East Colbert County, off Alabama Highway 157 on LaGrange College Road, Leighton, Alabama, near White Oak Community. Contact: L C Lenz, the LaGrange Living Historical Association at 256-702-6953
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Pope's Tavern — The museum is open at 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. CDC guidelines for social distancing/masking. 256-381-5052
• The Courtland Heritage Museum — The museum at 252 College St., Courtland, displays memorabilia and artifacts of the town’s history. The museum is located on the town square in a 1900 building that previously housed businesses and a service club and features historical displays relating to area's agriculture, business, transportation, history and military. Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 256-637-2707.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Admission: $12 adults, $10 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Muscle Shoals Sound — The facility is open for guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tours are on the half-hour beginning at 10:30 am., with last tour at 3:30 p.m. Guided tours are $20. Group tour rates available at 256-978-5151 or www.muscleshoalssoundstudio.org
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-275-3128
• FAME Recording Studios — This studio is open for two tours at 9 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tours are $15 per person. 256-381-0801.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tours are $10. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors 62 and older, AAA members, military (active and retired), $7 college students, $5 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 662-739-5681 or email: wessterling63@gmail.com.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
Beyond the Shoals
• Unsung Hero exhibition — Artist Bernice Davidson will have an exhibition at the home of 11th President James K. Polk, 301 W. Seventh St., Columbia, Tennessee. The exhibit continues through May. 931-964-2590
