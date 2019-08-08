Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• It's All About Art — The exhibit by Shoals Artists Guild members will be in the upstairs gallery of Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through September. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• ArtWorks 19 — ArtWorks 19 is on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. The exhibition runs through Aug. 29. The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday–Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students; free on Sundays.
• Art & Tradition — Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery will be on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. The symposium will be Sept. 21 and exhibition opening Sept. 22, from 1-3 p.m., with exhibition open until Nov. 1.
Books/library
• "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" — The book will be discussed at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at the meeting of the Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club at Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
• Classes — Suzy Robbins and Larry Crowell instruct dance classes Aug. 13, 20 and 27: beginner Cha Cha, 6 p.m.; Silver Bolero, 7 p.m. The classes are at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. Call or text: 256-740-1661; email: Suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Social dance — Social dance for boomers and seniors, 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Alcohol/smoke/drug free facility. 256-760-6420
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Festivals
• Watermelon Festival — Activities will take place along Main Street in Russellville from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 17. Additional entertainment will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 in the historic Roxy Theatre. Admission is free. franklincountychamber.org, 256-332-1760
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Florence Camerata, Season 14 — Rehearsals 7-9 p.m. today in the Choral Room at UNA. First concert, on Oct. 3, will include songs composed by American composers. Rehearsals will continue on Thursday evenings.
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct Cirque de la Symphonie at 3 p.m. Sept. 22; From the New World at 3 p.m. Nov. 3; Handel's Messiah at 3 p.m. Dec. 8; Preludes and Polovtsian Dances at 3 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020; Valentines, Vino and Vivaldi at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (for 21 and older); A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14, 2020; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1, 2020; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20, 2020. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Second Saturdays — Tuscumbia's Second Saturdays will be 5-8 p.m. the second Saturday of each month from 5-8 p.m. May-September. Crafts, vendors, food trucks and music.
• Truck and Tractor Pull — The Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Lexington Motorsports Park, 123 McQuire Lane. Admission: $15 for 13 years old and older; $10 for children, ages 6-12; free for children 5 and younger. Proceeds benefit Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
• AAMU Picnic — The Muscle Shoals Alumni Chapter of Alabama A&M University will have a picnic for friends, family and alumni at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spring Park, Pavilion 4 (look for AAMU banner). RSVP: 256-810-0154.
• The Way We Were — The Russellville Bicentennial Committee will present the fourth in the history series from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Schedule includes, 10 a.m.: Bob Perry portraying George Colbert and speaking on the Mary Crawley incident; 11 a.m.: Tony Turnbow, author of Hardened to Hickory, speaking about Andrew Jackson and the Chickasaw Indians; noon: Rickey Butch Walker, author of Doublehead: Last Chickamauga Cherokee Chief, talking about Doublehead; 1 p.m.: Tim Kent, author of The Reckoning, discussing other aspects of Chief Doublehead; 2 p.m.: Randy Brown portraying Sam Dale, known as the Daniel Boone of Alabama. Free at Russellville Canteen, 217 Washington Ave. The last event is Sept. 14.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table —Author John Scales will speak at the 6 p.m. Aug. 20 meeting at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave.
• Knights of Pythias — The Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10 will meet Monday at the Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon, with speaker Dr. Dan Howard. montebellolodge10@gmail.com.
• Florence Historical Board Q&A — The Florence Historical Board will be hosting a question and answer session about the role of the board in the process of design review for alterations to homes and businesses in Florence's historic districts at 5 p.m. Monday at the Florence City Auditorium, 103 W. Pine St. Free event.
• End of summer celebration — Rockin' on the River will be Aug. 17 at Joe Wheeler State Park, 4403 McLean Drive, Rogersville. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the marina with the Gen. Joe's Car Show. A kid's fun area will be available from noon-4 p.m. Live music on the patio is 2-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. 256-247-5461
• Young Learners Series: Ladybugs — The free event will be 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St. The event, sponsored by the City of Florence Department of Arts and Museums and the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, will explore the history of ladybugs and their importance in our environment.
• Super Soaker 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run — In historic downtown Courtland, the event is 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Price: $15 to $25. 256-443-1758
• Paint the Shoals Purple 5K/1 Mile fun run and glow run — The event will be 8-9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Heritage Park, 15 Hightower Pl, Florence, crossing Wilson Dam. $15 to $25, 256-980-3441
• Florence 2019 Walk of Honor — Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 3 for the 2019 City of Florence Walk of Honor recognizing individuals from Florence and Lauderdale County who have achieved national or international acclaim. Contact the Florence Mayor's Office at 256-760-6400 or www.florenceal.org for nomination forms and information.
• Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater — A celebration of the culture and traditions of American Indians who once lived in north Alabama will be Sept. 13-14 in downtown Tuscumbia. Sept. 13 is designated school day for fourth and fifth graders, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Schools may register by contacting Tammy Wynn at the University of North Alabama In-Service Center, 256-765-4359 or 800-760-7517. On Sept. 14, the festivities get underway at 9 a.m. The Pioneer living history log cabin will also be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The daylong event concludes at 6 p.m. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Admission is free. www.okapassa.org, 256-344-0783, 256-383-0783
• Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride — Motorcyclists will gather for a scenic ride Sept. 21 to honor Native American Indians. For details, http://al-tn-trailoftears.net/rideschedule.php.
Auditions
• Auditions — Auditions for Wayne Miller's "Bloodless: The Lizzie Border Mystery" at The Z are scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday and 6-8 p.m. Monday. Actors should be prepared for cold readings from the script. Roles are available for 5 women, 4 men, and 2 of either gender. Characters range in age from mid-20s to 70. For additional details, follow Historic Zodiac Playhouse on Facebook or call 256-768-5586. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 17-20. The play will be directed by Amanda Perry.
• Auditions — Auditions for "Sylvia" will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday-Monday at Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Contact artistic director, Dennis Clark, for information, dennisjohnclark@yahoo.com.
Theater
• • The Ritz Theatre — "Always a Bridesmaid" will be presented at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield, on Aug. 22-24 and Aug. 29-30. The Ritz season also includes “Sylvia,” Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-11. 256-383-0533
• The Z — The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence, kicks off the 2019-20 season with "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 16-17, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 18. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and are available at HistoricZodiacPlayhouse.com/thezticketsnstuff or at the door beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain. Please call 256-768-5586 for more information.
• The Shoals Community Theatre — “Next To Normal” a musical directed by Michael Green will open Sept. 12-15, a Zodiac Players production. Oct. 24-27, Zodiac Players presents, “Three Musketeers” directed by Steifon Passmore. Gingerbread Players present the musical, “Pocahontas” Nov. 21-24. Neil Simon’s “Rumors” will be Jan. 16-19, 2020, presented by Zodiac Players and directed by Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples. Shoals Shakespeare presents, “King Lear” directed by Michael Green on Feb. 21-23, 2020. “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22, 2020. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, 2020, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, 2020, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Muscial,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13, 2020. Season tickets available, 256-764-1700.
Tours
• “We Rocked the World” — Music tours include the original location of Muscle Shoals Sound at 3614 Jackson Highway, Cypress Moon Studios (the second location of Muscle Shoals Sound) and the Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery Music Museum. Participants of the 4-hour exploration will meet at the Colbert Tourism Office, 719 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Led by George Lair. Cost: $40. 256-383-0783
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Upcoming trips — Florence Parks and Recreation/The Club invites the public to travel on its planned trip to Branson Holiday Show Extravaganza, Nov. 18-23 (motor coach transportation, 8 meals, 5 nights lodging, admission to 7 shows). Call for cost, 256-760-6642 or email fdavis@florenceal.org.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
Beyond the Shoals
• Bimini Road — Founding members, Chuck Puckett and Richard Eade, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Berkeley Bob Coffee House, 304 First Ave. S.E., Cullman.
• Lynchburg Music Fest — The two-day music and camping event is Aug. 23-24 in downtown Lynchburg, Tennessee. For tickets, lynchburgmusicfest.com
• All American Road Show — Brent Cobb joins Chris Stapleton during the tour at Von Braun Center on Aug. 29.
• Boom Days Heritage Celebration — The two-day event begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 with live music. A day of music, art and heritage begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Free admission. boomdays.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.