Art
• Art submissions — The Helter Shelter exhibit is on display at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts. The center is at 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
Festivals
• W.C. Handy Music Festival — The festival is scheduled for July 17-26. https://wchandymusicfestival.com/
Music
• Elk River Boat Party — Hosted by Mike and Bridgett Jackson, the event is 3 p.m. until dark on July 4. Music provided by Kosmic Mama. The only way to get to the party is by boat. For information, to to 14th Annual Elk River Boat Party on Facebook.
Special events
• Samaritan House Clothes Giveaway — Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will host an open air parking lot clothes giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon today and Friday. Rain date will be June 11-12. All clothing and other items free.
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Blood drive — TimesDaily/LifeSouth blood drive will be 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 17. The bloodmobile will be parked on College Street behind the TimesDaily.
Theater
• E-Theater — Monday Night at the e-Theater is seeking original plays of any length for a new play reading series. Casts may be any size up to eight (8), however, smaller casts are preferred. By submitting, you would be allowing us to read, record, and publish video to Facebook and other social media platforms. Submissions should be sent to: playwriting@theatrehsv.org. Monday Night at the e-Theater is the collaborative effort of five separate community theatre organizations in north Alabama (The Z, The Ritz Theater, Shoals Community Theatre, Theatre Huntsville, and Evil Cheez Productions), dedicated to keeping theater alive. At each Monday reading, a different community theater will be featured, and donations will be collected for them.
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. The museum is strictly following guidelines and safety regulations issued by the CDC in addition to to the new guidelines put into place by the ADPH curated specifically for the state's entertainment venues and tourist attractions. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tours are $10. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. Must wear mask. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals Sound Studio — The studio is open for tours. The studio will follow guidelines for museums and other public facilities. Studio hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations can be made at muscleshoalssoundstudio.org.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Pope's Tavern — The museum is open at 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
