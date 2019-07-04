Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• On display — Shoals Artist Guild members Bonnie Davis, Arlene Richardson and Carolyn Ware have an exhibit of original paintings on display through Aug. 1 at Killen Library, 323 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen. 256-757-5471
• The Rise of the Southern Craft Movement — The collections of the late 20th Century southern fine craft movement will be at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, through Friday. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. 256-383-0533
• A Cast of Blues — The exhibit, featuring 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, will be on display through Aug. 1 at Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Celebration & Preservation: Drawing Alabama's Architectural History — The display will be at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, through Friday. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. 256-383-0533
• Art Camp — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art’s Summer Studio art camp will feature two classes, the Young Artist Series, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 9–12 for rising third to fifth graders and Portrait Study, 10 a.m. to noon, July 9 – 11 for rising eighth to 12th graders. Tuition is $195 for the Young Artist Series and $125 for the Portrait Study. For information, email curator.tvaa@comcast.net or call 256-383-0533.
• ArtWorks 19 — The opening to ArtWorks 19 will be 1 to 3 p.m. July 21 at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Doctors, Lawyers and Such will provide music during the opening and attendees to the opening will be invited to vote for their favorite pieces of art which will decide four People’s Choice Award winners. Admission to the concert and exhibit opening is free. ArtWorks is the annual TVAA member artist show. The exhibition runs from July 21 through Aug. 29. The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday–Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students; free on Sundays.
Books/library
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club — "Big Fish" by Daniel Wallace will be discussed at the 10 a.m. July 17 meeting of the Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club. The club meets at Coldwater Books, 105 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
• Social dance — Social dance for boomers and seniors, 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Alcohol/smoke/drug free facility. 256-760-6420
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Rockin' at the Roxy — The Kerry Gilbert Band will have the monthly concert at 7 p.m. July 13 at Roxy Theatre, 208 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville. The band welcomes Steve Price. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 12 and younger; free for children 6 and younger.
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — James LaBanc, Angela Hacker and Mark Narmore will perform 7-10 p.m. July 13 at the museum at 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Admission: $10.
• Glenn Jones National Tour — The Glenn Jones Love By Design Tour will be at Shoals Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 18. The theater is at 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Tickets are $30 in advance, with tickets available at Bunyans Barbeque, Shoals Theatre and WZZA Radio and eventbrite. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Lineup includes Ladies of Passion and Thompson Trio and GR.
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — The Mark Five Band will perform 6-7:30 p.m. July 20 at the museum at 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Admission: $10.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Car show — The event will be today at Sloss Lake, Highway 24 East, Russellville. Registration is 7-11 a.m.; registration fee is $25 for first vehicle; $15 for additional entry. 256-332-6585, 256-436-2499, 256-394-3904
• Knights of Pythias — The Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10 will meet July 8 at the Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon, with speaker Ed Cheney, a Vietnam War veteran. The public is invited.
• M for Mississippi: A Roadtrip through the Birthplace of the Blues — The presentation will be at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S Court St.
Fishing Day — The Florence Parks and Recreation Department/The Club will sponsor a fishing day at Deibert Park from 6:30 a.m. to noon July 25. Bring fishing tackle, chairs and snacks. No fishing license required. Sign in at table before fishing. Another fishing day will be Oct. 17. 256-760-6420
• Second Saturdays — Tuscumbia's Second Saturdays will be 5-8 p.m. the second Saturday of each month from 5-8 p.m. May-September. Crafts, vendors, food trucks and music.
• Hail the Rail - Tuscumbia Railroad Day — Tuscumbia will celebrate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13 at the Tuscumbia Depot and Roundhouse, 204 W. 5th St. The Lawmen band of Norfolk Southern will perform a free concert at the Roundhouse at 4 p.m. The all-day event will include an antique car cruise-in, history presentations, depot tours, model railroad exhibitions, a mock hobo camp, scavenger hunt, live music and food vendors. The Washington Lodge will hold open house in the Masonic Hall across the street from the depot, with a free kid's safety screening as a public service. A tour of Historic RR Homes is offered during the afternoon. The event is part of the Alabama Bicentennial. 256-389-1357, 256-383-0783.
• The Way We Were — The Russellville Bicentennial Committee will present the third in the history series from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13. There will be demonstrations, exhibits and portrayals. Free at Russellville Canteen, 217 Washington Ave. Other events are Aug. 10 and Sept. 14.
• Babypalooza Baby and Maternity Expo — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Babypalooza will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 205-440-2229
• Super Soaker 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run — In historic downtown Courtland, the event is 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Price: $15 to $25. 256-443-1758
• Paint the Shoals Purple 5K/1 Mile fun run and glow run — The event will be 8-9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Heritage Park, 15 Hightower Pl, Florence, crossing Wilson Dam. $15 to $25, 256-980-3441
Auditions
• Auditions — "Always a Bridesmaid" auditions will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Roles available for six women. Production is Aug. 22-24, Aug. 29-30.
Theater
• • The Ritz Theatre — "West Side Story" will be presented at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield, July 18-20, July 25-26. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students. “West Side Story” is a SummerStock at the Ritz production. The Ritz season also includes "Always a Bridesmaid,” Aug. 22-24, Aug. 29-30 and “Sylvia,” Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-11. Season tickets available for $68 for adult tickets and $48 for student tickets. 256-383-0533
• The Miracle Worker — The award-winning play, at Ivy Green, the home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W. Tuscumbia, by William Gibson will be performed on Friday and Saturday through July 13. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The play gets underway at 8 p.m. Admission includes a free tour of the home and grounds. Tickets at $15 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission. 256-383-4066.
Tours
• “We Rocked the World” — Music tours include Alabama Music Hall of Fame, FAME Recording Studios and Wishbone Studio. Participants of the 4-hour exploration will meet at the Colbert Tourism Office, 719 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Led by George Lair. Cost: $40. 256-383-0783
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Swampette Muscle Shoals Music Tour — The trolley tours are led by Swampette Judy Hood, wife of Swampers bass player David Hood, and include stops at Alabama Music Hall of Fame, FAME Studios, 3614 Jackson Highway and Muscle Shoals Sound. The tours leave from Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Visitor Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive, McFarland Park, Florence. Tickets: $40; reservations recommended, 256-740-4141. Future tours: July 22, Dec. 7.
• Upcoming trips — Florence Parks and Recreation/The Club invites the public to travel on its planned trip to Branson Holiday Show Extravaganza, Nov. 18-23 (motor coach transportation, 8 meals, 5 nights lodging, admission to 7 shows). Call for cost, 256-760-6642 or email fdavis@florenceal.org.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $6 adults, $5 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $3 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Bus tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
