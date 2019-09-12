Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• It's All About Art — The exhibit by Shoals Artists Guild members will be in the upstairs gallery of Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through September. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Art & Tradition — Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery will be on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. The symposium will be Sept. 21 and exhibition opening Sept. 22, from 1-3 p.m., with exhibition open until Nov. 1.
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members Amita Bhakta, Renee Foster and Julia Gray have an exhibit of original artwork on display through Nov. 4 at Killen Library, 323 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen. 256-757-5471
Books/library
• Half Price Sale — Friends Bookstore, on first floor of Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., will host a half price sale Friday-Sept. 22. Proceeds benefit library. 256-764-6564, ext. 119
• Military History Series — Veteran and writer Matt Osborne will present a series of lectures on military history at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. The lecture are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 3 to Dec. 3.
Dance
• Square dance lessons — The Club, 405 Country Club Drive, Florence, will offer two free square dance lessons 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16. 256-760-6642
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
• Classes — Suzy Robbins and Larry Crowell instruct dance classes Sept. 17 and 24: beginner/refresh Cha Cha, 6 p.m.; beginner American Smooth Waltz, 7 p.m. A workshop, beginner Carolina SHAG, is 6:30-8:30 p.m. today. The classes are at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. Call or text: 256-740-1661; email: Suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Social dance — Social dance for boomers and seniors, 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Alcohol/smoke/drug free facility. 256-760-6420
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct Cirque de la Symphonie at 3 p.m. Sept. 22; From the New World at 3 p.m. Nov. 3; Handel's Messiah at 3 p.m. Dec. 8; Preludes and Polovtsian Dances at 3 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020; Valentines, Vino and Vivaldi at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (for 21 and older); A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14, 2020; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1, 2020; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20, 2020. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
• Fall Concert — Florence Camerata Fall Concert, "America Sings," will be 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence. Adults: $10; children: $5; pay at the door.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Special event — Storyteller Amy Bluemel will speak 6-7 p.m. today at the Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 N. Court St., in conjunction with Oka Kapassa. Free.
• Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater — A celebration of the culture and traditions of American Indians who once lived in north Alabama will be Friday-Saturday in downtown Tuscumbia. Friday is designated school day for fourth and fifth graders, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Schools may register by contacting Tammy Wynn at the University of North Alabama In-Service Center, 256-765-4359 or 800-760-7517. On Saturday, the festivities get underway at 9 a.m. The Pioneer living history log cabin will also be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The daylong event concludes at 6 p.m. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Admission is free. www.okapassa.org, 256-344-0783, 256-383-0783
• Pep Rally — A Shoals area pep rally for Alabama A&M vs. UNA will be 6 p.m. Friday at Burrell Slater High School gym, West College Street, Florence. The event is hosted by The Muscle Shoals Area AAMU Alumni Chapter. Get charged up for the AAMU Bulldogs and UNA Lions football showdown. Charge: $5.
• Walk to End Alzheimer's — The event will be 2 p.m. Saturday at McFarland Park, James Spain Drive, Florence. Registration is 12:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association's care, support and research efforts. https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage&zip=70005
• Red Bay's salute to its Heritage — A kick-off concert for the event will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Heritage Park, followed by fireworks. On Sept. 21, the day-long event kicks off in Bay Tree Park with the Queen's Train Ride at 8:30 a.m., from the beauty pageant winners from the Sept. 15 pageant at Red Bay High School, with live music beginning at 9 a.m. Bay Tree Park is near Second Street.
• Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride — Motorcyclists will gather for a scenic ride Sept. 21 to honor Native American Indians. For details, http://al-tn-trailoftears.net/rideschedule.php.
• Young Learners Series: The Tennessee River — The free event will be 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St. The event, sponsored by the City of Florence Department of Arts and Museums and the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, will explore the history of of the Tennessee River in the Shoals area.
• Allen Reunion — Decendants of Capt. Henry D. Allen will meet Sept. 22 at Allen Park. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. The park is off Highway 64 between Lexington and Center Hill.
• Fundraiser — The Florence Camerata fundraiser will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Grille, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, featuring Rusty and the Relics. Tickets can be purchased at Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts or from members of the Florence Camerata.
• 50 year celebration — Brooks High School will celebrate 50 years beginning with a pep rally at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the school. Classes will be honored on the field at 6:15 p.m., and a gathering at Marriott after the game. On Oct. 19, there will be a luncheon at Swampers, movie matinee, yoga, golf, and music and social in the Sam Phillips Suite at the Marriott. 256-810-2016 or 678-951-6331
Auditions
• Auditions — Auditions for “Southern Fried Funeral” will be 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at the Weatherford Centre in Red Bay. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the book and the play will be directed by Scotty Kennedy. The cast consists of six females and five males, with older teens being able to play adults. Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 23. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 28 at the Weatherford Centre. Production is Nov. 7-10. 256-356-9286.
• Auditions set — Auditions for "The Three Musketeers" are 7-9 p.m. Monday-Tuesday at Shoals Theatre, Seminary Street, Florence. Director is Steifon Passore. Cold readings from script. The show is demanding physically. Young men and women with acrobatics skills welcome. Rehearsal begins Sept. 23. Show dates, Oct. 24-27. 256-366-6853, archer1222@gmail.com
Theater
• The Shoals Community Theatre — “Next To Normal” a musical directed by Michael Green will open today-Sunday, a Zodiac Players production. Oct. 24-27, Zodiac Players presents, “Three Musketeers” directed by Steifon Passmore. Gingerbread Players present the musical, “Pocahontas” Nov. 21-24. Neil Simon’s “Rumors” will be Jan. 16-19, 2020, presented by Zodiac Players and directed by Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples. Shoals Shakespeare presents, “King Lear” directed by Michael Green on Feb. 21-23, 2020. “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22, 2020. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, 2020, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, 2020, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Muscial,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13, 2020. Season tickets available, 256-764-1700.
• Ritz Theatre — "Sylvia" will be presented at The Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield, at 7:35 p.m. Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-11. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door, by calling 256-383-0533, online at ritztheatre.ticketleap.com and at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• The Z — The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence, will present Wayne Miller's "Bloodless: The Lizzie Border Mystery" on Oct. 17-20. The play will be directed by Amanda Perry. Follow Historic Zodiac Playhouse on Facebook or call 256-768-5586.
Tours
• Walking Tour — Preservation Florence: Wilson Park Houses tour will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. Historian Billy Ray Warren will lead the tour.
• “We Rocked the World” — The tour will include Sheffield's music attractions. Participants of the 4-hour exploration will meet at the Colbert Tourism Office, 719 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Led by George Lair. Cost: $40. 256-383-0783
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• Boom Days Heritage Celebration — The two-day event begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 with live music. A day of music, art and heritage begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Free admission. boomdays.com
