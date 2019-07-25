Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• On display — Shoals Artist Guild members Bonnie Davis, Arlene Richardson and Carolyn Ware have an exhibit of original paintings on display through Aug. 1 at Killen Library, 323 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen. 256-757-5471
• A Cast of Blues — The exhibit, featuring 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, will be on display through Aug. 1 at Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• It's All About Art — The exhibit by Shoals Artists Guild members will be in the upstairs gallery of Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through September. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• ArtWorks 19 — ArtWorks 19 is on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. The exhibition runs through Aug. 29. The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday–Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students; free on Sundays.
Books/library
• "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" — The book will be discussed at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at the meeting of the Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club at Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
• Classes — Suzy Robbins and Larry Crowell instruct dance classes Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27: beginner Cha Cha, 6 p.m.; Silver Bolero, 7 p.m. The classes are at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. Call or text: 256-740-1661; email: Suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Social dance — Social dance for boomers and seniors, 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Alcohol/smoke/drug free facility. 256-760-6420
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Festivals
• W.C. Handy Music Festival — For complete list of July 18-28 festival events, go to WCHandyMusicFestival.com.
• Watermelon Festival — Activities will take place along Main Street in Russellville from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 17. Additional entertainment will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 in the historic Roxy Theatre. Admission is free. franklincountychamber.org, 256-332-1760
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Florence Camerata, Season 14 — Rehearsals begin 7-9 p.m. Aug. 1 in the Choral Room at UNA. Our first concert, on Oct. 3, will include songs composed by American composers. Rehearsals will continue on Thursday evenings.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Fishing Day — The Florence Parks and Recreation Department/The Club will sponsor a fishing day at Deibert Park from 6:30 a.m. to noon today. Bring fishing tackle, chairs and snacks. No fishing license required. Sign in at table before fishing. Another fishing day will be Oct. 17. 256-760-6420
• Shoals Archaeological Stewardship — To raise awareness about archaeological efforts in the Shoals, and to foster a sense of archaeological stewardship, the Florence Indian Mound Museum is partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority on a series of free lectures. The first lecture will feature TVA archaeologist Michaelyn Harle at 6 p.m today. The event is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Second Saturdays — Tuscumbia's Second Saturdays will be 5-8 p.m. the second Saturday of each month from 5-8 p.m. May-September. Crafts, vendors, food trucks and music.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia, will be showing the movie "St. Louis Blues" at 10 a.m. today-Friday with free admission, and Cypress Creek Indoor Range will sponsor free popcorn.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The Alabama Music Hall of Fame will host a book signing with author Gary Robble featuring "Willful Shadows" at 2 p.m. Saturday. The book tells the story of Sonny James and the Southern Gentlemen. The free event is at 617 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia.
• Babypalooza Baby and Maternity Expo — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Babypalooza will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 205-440-2229
• Morrow Reunion — The 80th Morrow Family Reunion will be 10 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Old Morrow Home Place, 4 miles east of Red Bay, north of Highway 24. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring picnic lunch. 256-430-3200, gmj@juno.com
• The Way We Were — The Russellville Bicentennial Committee will present the fourth in the history series from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10. Free at Russellville Canteen, 217 Washington Ave. Another event is Sept. 14.
• Knights of Pythias — The Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10 will meet Aug. 12 at the Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon, with speaker Dr. Dan Howard. montebellolodge10@gmail.com.
• Super Soaker 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run — In historic downtown Courtland, the event is 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Price: $15 to $25. 256-443-1758
• Paint the Shoals Purple 5K/1 Mile fun run and glow run — The event will be 8-9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Heritage Park, 15 Hightower Pl, Florence, crossing Wilson Dam. $15 to $25, 256-980-3441
Auditions
• Auditions — Auditions for Wayne Miller's "Bloodless: The Lizzie Border Mystery" at The Z are scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 10 and 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12. Actors should be prepared for cold readings from the script. Roles are available for 5 women, 4 men, and 2 of either gender. Characters range in age from mid-20s to 70. For additional details, follow Historic Zodiac Playhouse on Facebook or call 256-768-5586. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 17-20. The play will be directed by Amanda Perry.
Theater
• • The Ritz Theatre — "West Side Story" will be presented at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield, at 7:35 p.m. today-Saturday. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students. “West Side Story” is a SummerStock at the Ritz production. The Ritz season also includes "Always a Bridesmaid,” Aug. 22-24, Aug. 29-30 and “Sylvia,” Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-11. Season tickets available for $68 for adult tickets and $48 for student tickets. 256-383-0533
• The Z — The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence, kicks off the 2019-20 season with "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10 and Aug. 16-17, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 18. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and are available at HistoricZodiacPlayhouse.com/thezticketsnstuff or at the door beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain. Please call 256-768-5586 for more information.
• The Shoals Community Theatre — “Next To Normal” a musical directed by Michael Green will open Sept. 12-15, a Zodiac Players production. Oct. 24-27, Zodiac Players presents, “Three Musketeers” directed by Stephon Passmore. Gingerbread Players present the musical, “Pocahontas” Nov. 21-24. Neil Simon’s “Rumors” will be Jan. 16-19, 2020, presented by Zodiac Players and directed by Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples. Shoals Shakespeare presents, “King Lear” directed by Michael Green on Feb. 21-23, 2020. “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22, 2020. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, 2020, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, 2020, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Muscial,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13, 2020. Season tickets available, 256-764-1700.
Tours
• “We Rocked the World” — Music tours include the original location of Muscle Shoals Sound at 3614 Jackson Highway, Cypress Moon Studios (the second location of Muscle Shoals Sound) and the Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery Music Museum. Participants of the 4-hour exploration will meet at the Colbert Tourism Office, 719 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Led by George Lair. Cost: $40. 256-383-0783
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Upcoming trips — Florence Parks and Recreation/The Club invites the public to travel on its planned trip to Branson Holiday Show Extravaganza, Nov. 18-23 (motor coach transportation, 8 meals, 5 nights lodging, admission to 7 shows). Call for cost, 256-760-6642 or email fdavis@florenceal.org.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
Beyond the Shoals
• Main Street Music Festival — Two days of concerts will be Aug. 2-3 at 116 W. Main St., Albertville. Gates open at 4 p.m. Aug. 2, with music beginning at 5:30 p.m. On Aug. 3, gates open at 9 a.m., with music at 6:30 p.m. Additional offerings are inflatable water park for children (4-7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3), merchandise vendors, food and drink vendors and a beer and wine garden. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Admission is free. mainstreetmusicfestival.com
• Lynchburg Music Fest — The two-day music and camping event is Aug. 23-24 in downtown Lynchburg, Tennessee. For tickets, lynchburgmusicfest.com
• All American Road Show — Brent Cobb joins Chris Stapleton during the tour at Von Braun Center on Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.