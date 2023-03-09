Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• Clay to Bronze — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, has an exhibition by Huntsville sculptor Everett Cox through Friday. The center is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 256-760-6379
• Avant — Avant: Five Contemporary Voices is at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, through Saturday. The museum is at 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for students, and free for Tennessee Valley Art Association members. 256-383-0533
• POP!: Comic Art of the 20th Century — The exhibit will be on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, March 18-April 29. The exhibit will feature the comic illustrations of Christopher Hanther, who worked for Marvel Comics. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for TVAA members. 256-383-0533, www.tennesseevalleyarts.org
• Artistic Renderings of Youth — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, will have the exhibit and competition March 20-April 28. 256-760-7379
Books/library
• "Music and Mystique in Muscle Shoals" — Cultural musicologist Christopher Reali will discuss Muscle Shoals music from 6-7 p.m. March 16 at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave.
• Footprint on the Sky — A Road Scholar presentation by Dolores Hydock will explore the spirit and voices of Alabama Chandler Mountain community at 2 p.m. March 19 at Helen Keller Public Library. 256-383-7065
• Better investing — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., will present investment classes. The classes are 10:15 a.m. to noon, with schedule: March 11, "Understanding the Annual Report/Annual Report Analyzer"; and March 25, "Understanding and Evaluating Mutual Funds for Investment."
• Starch in Their Petticoats — Dolores Hydock will share true stories of women of guts and gusto who settled the American West at 2 p.m. March 28 at Sheffield Public Library, 316 N Montgomery Ave. Light refreshment will be served. Program is free.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Dancing at the Club — Singing River Squares meets each Monday night at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Social Dance is on Tuesday night. The Club is an alcohol, drug, tobacco, weapon free facility. For information, call Fran at 256-760-6420.
• Dance lessons — Parks and Rec will be offering small group ballroom dance lessons on Thursdays at Royal Avenue Recreation Center. Beginner class 1-2 p.m., Intermediate class 2-3 p.m. There are also select times available for individual/couple lessons. These lessons are perfect for weddings, formals, proms, lead outs, cotillions, etc. Space is limited. Call Royal Ave. Rec. Center, 256-760-6425, to sign up.
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — Star Player exhibit will be on display at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" — The film will be brought to life on the big screen at the Ritz Theatre, 111 Third St., Sheffield, at 7 p.m. March 24. Tickets: $10. 256-383-0533, tvaa@tennesseevalleyarts.org
Karaoke/open mic
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass, country, oldies and open mic. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. No dancing or alcohol, and free admission. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-810-5866
• Fizz — Open stage karaoke and open mic on Tuesdays at Fizz in Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. Wednesdays: Working Women Wednesday.
Music
• Wildwood Trio — A Pre-St. Patrick’s Day concert will be presented by the Wildwood Trio at 7 p.m. March 16 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 300 N. Dickson St. in Tuscumbia. There is no charge to attend the concert, which is sponsored by Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield. 256-710-9081, 256-383-2014.
• Chambless & Muse Celtic Concert — The event will be at 7 p.m. March 17 at the Ritz Studio, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $5.
• Shoals Symphony Orchestra — The group will present Symphony of Independence at 3 p.m. March 19 at Norton Auditorium on the campus of the University of North Alabama.
• Florence Camerata — The Florence Camerata will kickoff its 2023 season with a concert, “It’s a Grand Night For Singing!” at 7 p.m. March 23 at the First Presbyterian Church on Mobile Street, Florence. The concert is free, but as a 501(c)3 entity, donations are accepted.
Special events
• Registration open — The Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for Youth Track and Field through Friday. This is for ages 7-12 and the age cutoff date is June 1. Fee: $35. For information, call Lee McIntyre, 256-386-9270.
• Business Awards — The Spirit of the Shoals Business Awards will be 5:30 p.m. Friday at Norton Auditorium, 1 Harrison Place, Florence. Tickets: $30 per person or $50 per couple. 256-764-4661, shoalschamber.com
• Benefit Trail Ride and Auction — The Coats Farm, 1458 Lauderdale 298, Florence, is the site of the event beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. Friday at the barn. The trail ride will be at 9 a.m. Saturday. A silent auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. March 11, with an outside auction beginning at 12:15 p.m. March 11. All proceeds benefit the North Alabama Christian Children's Home. 256-366-3327, 256-762-2514, 256-762-2804
• Pancake Day — Florence Kiwanis Club will host the annual Pancake Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. Tickets: $8 in advance (bundles of 10 or more $7); $10 at the door; $5 children younger than 12. Advanced tickets can be purchased from any Florence Kiwanis member or at First Southern Bank, 303 N. Pine St., Florence; Harris Elder Law Office, 407 S. Court St., Florence; or Progress Bank, 230 E. Tennessee St., Florence.
• Workday — TVA Native Plant Garden Workday will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at TVA Muscle Shoals Trails Complex, 73 Thunder Road, Muscle Shoals. Wear closed-toe shoes, clothes that can get dirty and bring work gloves. Meet at the pavilion near the garden. 256-765-5028
• Black History — Belle Mont Mansion and the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will host a Black History program at the museum, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Speaker will be Tom McKnight, who will present a power point about his search for his ancestors, including Delia Watkins, a former seamstress at Belle Mont. Special honoree will be Charlotte Perrett, elder member of the church, whose ancestors were enslaved at Belle Mont. The nearby Meredith log homeplace will receive recognition as one of Alabama’s “Places in Peril,” worthy of careful preservation. Attendees are invited to bring photos and to share stories of their ancestors who had ties to slavery at Belle Mont and at other plantations in Colbert County and to discuss the creation of a digital file to preserve their stories. No charge. 256-381-5052, bellemontmansion@gmail.com
• Celebrating 50 years — Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Quad City Ques celebrates 50 years of service from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at The Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence. Live DJ and light hors d'oeuvres. Admission: $15 students; $20 general public.
• Class of 1960 — Deshler Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Red Lobster, 243 Cox Creek Blvd., Florence.
• District Community Meeting — The community meeting will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Handy Recreation Center, 1105 Beale St., Florence. Send questions and concerns in advance to ksimmons@florenceal.org or 256-349-3879.
• Stargazing — LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton, will host a night sky tour March 17. Weather permitting, the roof will roll off the historic LaGrange Observatory at 6:30 p.m. and members of the Shoals Astronomy Club will show star-forming regions, supernova remnants and star clusters through their club telescope. With March 18 the rain date. 731-431-3742
• St. Paddy's Day Party — Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, 595 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia, will kick off the riding season with the luck of the Irish. The party will be noon-5 p.m. March 18. Live music, food and more. www.natcheztraceharley.com, 256-383-5814
• Trail Riders United — The Rattlesnake Saloon/Seven Springs Lodge, 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia, will have organized guided horseback ride for entire family, March 15-19. Information: www.rattlesnakesaloon.net, 256-483-2859
• Pancake Day — The Tuscumbia Kiwanis Pancake Day will be 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 and 7-10 a.m. March 18 at the Multipurpose Center on North Commons, near Deshler Middle School. Tickets are $6 from club members or $8 at the door.
• Keep Florence Beautiful — A citywide cleanup will be from 8 a.m. to noon March 18. Register a group for a designated area or meet at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum for supplies. Register: 256-760-6495, florenceal.org
• Car and Truck Show — The ninth annual Car and Truck Show will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at Washington Park Baptist Church, 201 N.E. Broadway Ave., Muscle Shoals. All proceeds go to the church's Guatemala Missions. Registration is 8 a.m. to noon, with $20 donation. Door prizes, cash prizes, food and fun. Rain date is April 1. Mail to Ronnie James, 1307 S.W. 11th St., Sheffield, AL 35660, or call 256-381-3536; Terry Bacon, 256-702-0154; Larry Ticer, 256-762-4906; Mike Hall, 256-335-9476; Mike McDougle, 256-436-0863.
• Kite Day — National Kite Day will be celebrated with Kite Day at Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, at 1 p.m. March 25. The free event, co-hosted by Helen Keller Public Library, will include a kite-making workshop (supplies furnished), story time, refreshments and flying kites on the Belle Mont field. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Children, approximate ages K-5th grade, should preregister by calling 256-381-5052 or emailing bellemontmansion@gmail.com
• Free Fishing Day — Deibert Park will have free fishing days from 6:30-11:30 a.m. March 27, March 30, April 11, May 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 12. No fishing license needed. Bring your own tackle, snacks and chairs. Catch and keep; catch and share; catch and release. 256-760-6420
• Lifeguard Certification — Sheffield Parks and Recreation will offer Lifeguard Certification Classes. Class 1: March 27, March 28, March 30, March 31 and April 1. Class 2: April 17, April 18, April 20, April 21 and April 22. Cost is $225 for full certification; $125 for re-certification. For information or to sign up, call 256-386-5615. Classes are limited to 10 people.
• Sports Card and Comic Show — The event will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1-2 at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence, and is hosted by Upper Deck Cards & Comics. $60 per table, call 256-607-7020 to reserve a booth. Food, fun and door prizes.
• Pageant — The Winfield Main Street program will present the Mr. and Miss Main Street Pageant at 2 p.m. April 2 at the Winfield Pastime Theatre, U.S. 43, Winfield. For application or information, call 205-487-3002.
• Empty Bowls Luncheon — The 18th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at Marriott Conference Center (Shoals), 10 Hightower Pl., Florence. All funds go to the Salvation Army of the Shoals. Carryout available. Tickets: $20, and available from any SAWA member, The Salvation Army office, CB&S Bank on Hough Road or Trinity Ceramic Supply East. 256-764-4432, 256-810-6175
• Smoke on the Water — The backyard BBQ contest will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at McFarland Park, James M. Spain Drive, Florence. Live entertainment, food trucks, inflatable games, Classic Car Show, and an opportunity to vote on the BBQ. Cost: $5 per person, with a family maximum of $20. Proceeds benefit Shoals Scholar Dollar.
• The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts — The annual membership and sponsorship drive will begin soon. If interested in being either, contact any board member, message BTCPA through Facebook, or contact Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758 or email at scottydk@att.net.
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
Theater
• "Misery" — Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave, Sheffield, will present the show, directed by Jacob Adams, at 7 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15, call 256-335-6961.
• "Stuart Little" — A children's theatre production of the classic E.B. White story will be at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $10.
• "Snow White" — The Gingerbread Players will present "Snow White" at 7 p.m. March 16-18 and 2 p.m. March 19 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700, www.theshoalstheatre.org
• Dinner Theater — Cypress Moon Studios will take production on the road with a dinner theater at 6 p.m. April 22 at Keestone Resort, 150 Club House Drive, Loretto, Tennessee. For tickets, call 931-853-3303.
• "Doublewide, Texas" — The play will be presented April 27-30 at Weatherford Centre, Fourth Avenue, Red Bay.
• "Side by Side By Sondheim" — Zodiac Players will present the play 7:30 p.m. April 27-29 and 2 p.m. April 30 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout 2023. Mackinac Island, May 14-20; Niagara Falls and Toronto, Canada, June 11-17; Memphis, Tennessee, July 17-19; Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 21-23; Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hill of South Dakota, Sept. 30-Oct. 8. Open to the public. fdavis@florencal.org, 256-760-6642
Tours
• LaGrange College Site Park — The LaGrange College Site Park is open daily and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours and park reservations are available by calling 256-446-9324. The Visitors Center/Museum is open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The historic College Site, forerunner of UNA, is located in East Colbert County, off Alabama Highway 157 on LaGrange College Road, Leighton, Alabama, near White Oak Community. Contact: L C Lenz, the LaGrange Living Historical Association at 256-702-6953
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Pope's Tavern — The museum is open at 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. CDC guidelines for social distancing/masking. 256-381-5052
• The Courtland Heritage Museum — The museum at 252 College St., Courtland, displays memorabilia and artifacts of the town’s history. The museum is located on the town square in a 1900 building that previously housed businesses and a service club and features historical displays relating to area's agriculture, business, transportation, history and military. Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 256-637-2707.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Admission: $12 adults, $10 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Muscle Shoals Sound — The facility is open for guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tours are on the half-hour beginning at 10:30 am., with last tour at 3:30 p.m. Guided tours are $20. Group tour rates available at 256-978-5151 or www.muscleshoalssoundstudio.org
• FAME Recording Studios — This studio is open for two tours at 9 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tours are $15 per person. 256-381-0801.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tours are $10. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors 62 and older, AAA members, military (active and retired), $7 college students, $5 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 662-739-5681 or email: wessterling63@gmail.com.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-275-3128
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.