Art
• Clay to Bronze — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, has an exhibition by Huntsville sculptor Everett Cox through March 10. The center is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 256-760-6379
• Avant — Avant: Five Contemporary Voices is at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, through March 11. The museum is at 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for students, and free for Tennessee Valley Art Association members. 256-383-0533
• Shoals Artists Guild — The Shoals Artists Guild meeting will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Southall-Moore House, next to the Kennedy-Douglass Art Center, Downtown Florence. For information, call Carolyn Wear at 256-710-6854.
Books/library
• Spooklights — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., will present Spooklights with Wyatt Cox at 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Adulting 101 — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., will present How to be Online at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with do's and don'ts, online dating and social media safety.
• Preventing Type 2 Diabetes — Presented by Holden Grimes, RN, the event is at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 in the King Room, Sheffield Public Library, 316 Montgomery Ave. Light refreshments will be served. The program is free.
• Better investing — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., will present investment classes. The classes are 10:15 a.m. to noon, with schedule: Feb. 25, "Using Value Line for Investing"; March 11, "Understanding the Annual Report/Annual Report Analyzer"; and March 25, "Understanding and Evaluating Mutual Funds for Investment."
• Author visits — Tamara Moody will be reading her books at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Dancing at the Club — Singing River Squares meets each Monday night at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Social Dance is on Tuesday night. The Club is an alcohol, drug, tobacco, weapon free facility. For information, call Fran at 256-760-6420.
• Dance lessons — Parks and Rec will be offering small group ballroom dance lessons on Thursdays at Royal Avenue Recreation Center. Beginner class 1-2 p.m., Intermediate class 2-3 p.m. There are also select times available for individual/couple lessons. These lessons are perfect for weddings, formals, proms, lead outs, cotillions, etc. Space is limited. Call Royal Ave. Rec. Center, 256-760-6425, to sign up.
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — Star Player exhibit will be on display at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• Movie at the Ritz — "Dreamgirls" will be shown at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $10 at tennesseevalleyarts.org or at the door.
• Movie Premier — Movie premier of "The Fatherless Epidemic" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Karaoke/open mic
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass, country, oldies and open mic. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. No dancing or alcohol, and free admission. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-810-5866
• Fizz — Open stage karaoke and open mic on Tuesdays at Fizz in Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. Wednesdays: Working Women Wednesday.
Music
• Act of Congress — The acoustic band Act of Congress will perform a blend of roots music and pop at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $25. tennesseevalleyarts.org, 256-383-0533
• Wildwood Trio — A Pre-St. Patrick’s Day concert will be presented by the Wildwood Trio at 7 p.m. March 16 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 300 N. Dickson St. in Tuscumbia. There is no charge to attend the concert, which is sponsored by Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield. 256-710-9081, 256-383-2014.
• Shoals Symphony Orchestra — The group will present Symphony of Independence at 3 p.m. March 19 at Norton Auditorium on the campus of the University of North Alabama.
Special events
• Free dentistry — Ryerson & Associates, 1013 E Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, will have its 16th annual "Dentistry from the Heart" event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. One procedure per patient, with a choice of filling, cleaning or extraction. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.; first 75 patients are guaranteed to be seen.
• Whitetails Unlimited Banquet — The banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd. Sheffield. Tickets: www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/
• Bee Keepers Class — Northwest Alabama Beekeepers Association will host a Beginner Bee Keepers Class from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St. Tuscumbia. Cost: $65 includes book and lunch. Call Connie Casey, 812-453-2324, to register.
• Swamp John's Dinner — Lexington Senior Center, 100 McGuire Lane, will have a Swamp John's Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Monday. Choice of shrimp, fish or chicken; meal includes slaw, fries, desserts and drink. Cost: $14 per plate.
• Registration open — The Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for Youth Track and Field through March 10. This is for ages 7-12 and the age cutoff date is June 1. Fee: $35. For information, call Lee McIntyre, 256-386-9270.
• Chili Cook-Off — Riverhill School's Chili Cook-0ff will be 2-6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Singin' River Brewing Co., 526 E. College St., Florence. Proceeds will benefit Riverhill School. To taste: $10; kids younger than 12 free.
• Estate planning — Attorney/Probate Specialist Bethany Malone will conduct a community service program at Shoals Elks Lodge 2860, 408 North Nashville Avenue, Sheffield, at 6 p.m. Feb. 27. Some of the topics: wills and trusts; probate and non probate property (procedures); durable power of attorney; medical or healthcare power of attorney; living wills and advance directives; beneficiary designations; long term care planning; homestead exemptions; estate tax and elder law resources available to the community, with a question and answer session to follow. Finger foods will be available.
• Benefit Trail Ride and Auction — The Coats Farm, 1458 Lauderdale 298, Florence, is the site of the event beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. March 10 at the barn. The trail ride will be at 9 a.m. March 11. A silent auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. March 11, with an outside auction beginning at 12:15 p.m. March 11. All proceeds benefit the North Alabama Christian Children's Home. 256-366-3327, 256-762-2514, 256-762-2804
• Pancake Day — Florence Kiwanis Club will host the annual Pancake Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 10 and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. Tickets: $8 in advance (bundles of 10 or more $7); $10 at the door; $5 children younger than 12. Advanced tickets can be purchased from any Florence Kiwanis member or at First Southern Bank, 303 N. Pine St., Florence; Harris Elder Law Office, 407 S. Court St., Florence; or Progress Bank, 230 E. Tennessee St., Florence.
• Pancake Day — The Tuscumbia Kiwanis Pancake Day will be 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 and 7-10 a.m. March 18 at the Multipurpose Center on North Commons, near Deshler Middle School. Tickets are $6 from club members or $8 at the door.
• Free Fishing Day — Deibert Park will have free fishing days from 6:30-11:30 a.m. March 27, March 30, April 11, May 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 12. No fishing license needed. Bring your own tackle, snacks and chairs. 256-760-6420
• The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts — The annual membership and sponsorship drive will begin soon. If interested in being either, contact any board member, message BTCPA through Facebook, or contact Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758 or email at scottydk@att.net.
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
Theater
• "Snow White" — The Gingerbread Players will present "Snow White" on March 16-19 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700, www.theshoalstheatre.org
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout 2023. Mackinac Island, May 14-20, 2023; Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hill of South Dakota, Sept. 30-Oct. 8, 2023. Open to the public. fdavis@florencal.org, 256-760-6642
Tours
• LaGrange College Site Park — The LaGrange College Site Park is open daily and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours and park reservations are available by calling 256-446-9324. The Visitors Center/Museum is open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The historic College Site, forerunner of UNA, is located in East Colbert County, off Alabama Highway 157 on LaGrange College Road, Leighton, Alabama, near White Oak Community. Contact: L C Lenz, the LaGrange Living Historical Association at 256-702-6953
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Pope's Tavern — The museum is open at 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. CDC guidelines for social distancing/masking. 256-381-5052
• The Courtland Heritage Museum — The museum at 252 College St., Courtland, displays memorabilia and artifacts of the town’s history. The museum is located on the town square in a 1900 building that previously housed businesses and a service club and features historical displays relating to area's agriculture, business, transportation, history and military. Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 256-637-2707.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Admission: $12 adults, $10 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Muscle Shoals Sound — The facility is open for guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tours are on the half-hour beginning at 10:30 am., with last tour at 3:30 p.m. Guided tours are $20. Group tour rates available at 256-978-5151 or www.muscleshoalssoundstudio.org
• FAME Recording Studios — This studio is open for two tours at 9 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tours are $15 per person. 256-381-0801.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tours are $10. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors 62 and older, AAA members, military (active and retired), $7 college students, $5 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 662-739-5681 or email: wessterling63@gmail.com.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-275-3128
Beyond the Shoals
• Chiller at the Miller — The show will be 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Tennessee Miller Coliseum, 304 W. Thompson Ln., Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Coliseum Nights is Middle Tennessee's newest country music concert series. Tickets: https://www.coliseumnights.com
• Record and CD Show — The A.R.C.A.'s Record and CD Show will be 2-8 p.m. March 3 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at the Main Exhibition Hall of Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St., Gardendale. Admission: $5 per day; a special $10 early-bird admission is available for March 3, beginning at 11 a.m. www.alabamarecordcollectors.org
