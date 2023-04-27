Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• POP!: Comic Art of the 20th Century — The exhibit will be on display at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, through Saturday. The exhibit will feature the comic illustrations of Christopher Hanther, who worked for Marvel Comics. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for TVAA members. 256-383-0533, www.tennesseevalleyarts.org
• Artistic Renderings of Youth — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, will have the exhibit and competition through Friday. 256-760-7379
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, has the two artists' work on display through Saturday. Gallery talk and closing reception will be 2-4 p.m. April 29. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for students and free for TVAA members.
Books/library
• "Ava the Almost Dachshund" — There will be a book launch party with Laurie Nave at 3 p.m. May 6 at Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Dancing at the Club — Singing River Squares meets each Monday night at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Social Dance is on Tuesday night. The Club is an alcohol, drug, tobacco, weapon free facility. For information, call Fran at 256-760-6420.
• Dance lessons — Parks and Rec will be offering small group ballroom dance lessons on Thursdays at Royal Avenue Recreation Center. Beginner class 1-2 p.m., Intermediate class 2-3 p.m. There are also select times available for individual/couple lessons. These lessons are perfect for weddings, formals, proms, lead outs, cotillions, etc. Space is limited. Call Royal Ave. Rec. Center, 256-760-6425, to sign up.
• Swing into spring — Learn East Coast and West Coast swing during a 6-week dance class on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. For information or to sign up, call 256-760-6425.
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — Star Player exhibit will be on display at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Karaoke/open mic
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass, country, oldies and open mic. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. No dancing or alcohol, and free admission. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-810-5866
• Fizz — Open stage karaoke and open mic on Tuesdays at Fizz in Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. Wednesdays: Working Women Wednesday.
Music
• Music in the Park — Wilson Park in Florence will be the site of Music in the Park at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday in May. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the free event. May 3: Joseph Baldwin; May 10: David Phillips and Tommy Summerhill; May 17: Shannon Knight; May 24: Jeff Hornbuckle; May 31: Jacob Adams.
• Tribute Concert — A Tribute to Legendary Songwriter Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery will be at 7 p.m. May 4 at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Featuring Darryl Worley, Georgette Jones, Lenny LeBlanc, Bradley Walker, Mark Massey, with Billy Lawson and Wishbone. Tickets: https://tennesseevalleyarts.ticketspice.com/peanutt-tribute
• Celtic Fest — The Belle Mont Celtic Fest will be May 12-13 at the museum, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia. Free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12. An evening concert will be 6 p.m. May 12. All-day festival will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 13. Advance tickets for the evening concert and all-day festival May 13 are discounted if purchased through Eventbrite or call, 256-381-5052. Adults $15; youths 13-18 years $5; children 12 years and younger free. Rain location is Northwest Shoals Community College.
Special events
• Lifeguard Certification — Sheffield Parks and Recreation will offer Lifeguard Certification Classes. Class 3: May 8, May 9, May 11, May 12 and May 13. Cost is $225 for full certification; $125 for re-certification. For information or to sign up, call 256-386-5615. Classes are limited to 10 people.
• Summer swim lessons — The Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for summer swim lessons. The lessons will be given in June and July. Register now, classes are limited. Visit the recreation center or call 256-386-5615.
• Women's Health Fair — The Shoals Community Clinic and UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing & Health Professions will present the Catherine Barnes Women’s Health Fair on Friday at the clinic at 309-B W.C. Handy Place, Florence. The fair will offer free cervical and breast exams, free mammograms and pap smears for women age 40-64 who do not have health insurance or a primary health care provider, and for women 65 and over who only have Medicare Part A. Call for appointment, 256-760-4713.
• Legacy Spring Market — Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, will have a 1-day shopping event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, children 12 and younger free.
• Florence City Cemetery walk — Tour begins at 705 E. College St., Florence, or entrances on Tennessee Street at 10 a.m. Saturday. This tour is led by Harry Wallace.
• Take a walk — Free Sheffield walks will begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday in April. Depart from Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave. Explore historic homes and commercial district along Montgomery Avenue with a knowledgeable guide.
• Free Walks — Free Tuscumbia walks will begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday in April. Depart from Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. Pass by buildings and churches that date to the 1800s with a guide.
• Bike Rodeo — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host a bike contest with food, live music, raffles and more at 11 a.m. Saturday at Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. cvmawestbama@gmail.com
• Plant sale — Shoals Master Gardeners will have a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Farmers Market, 451 Fairground Road (at Cox Creek Parkway and Chisholm Road), Florence. Funds raised benefit public gardens and community service facilities in the Shoals. Cash and checks accepted.
• Smoke on the Water — The backyard BBQ contest will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at McFarland Park, James M. Spain Drive, Florence. Live entertainment, food trucks, inflatable games, Classic Car Show, and an opportunity to vote on the BBQ. Cost: $5 per person, with a family maximum of $20. Proceeds benefit Shoals Scholar Dollar.
• Swampers 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run — The event is 8 a.m. Saturday at Muscle Shoals Middle School gym, 100 Trojan Drive, and benefits the Shoals Civic League. 256-320-7490, runnerdude413@aol.com, www.swampers5k.com
• Free Yourself — Mental Health Fair will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 1 at Northwest Shoals Community College, George Wallace Boulevard, Muscle Shoals.
• Do Not Suffer In Silence — A Mental Health Forum will be 5-7 p.m. May 2 at Florence Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. Free mental health resource kits while supply lasts.
• Family Fun Fair — The 6th annual Family Fun Fair will be 3-6 p.m. May 4 at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. This is a free event, with local community agencies providing free food, games, books, activities and more.
• Charity Bowl — Let the good times roll at the Charity Bowl from 5-10 p.m. May 4 at Lauderdale Lanes, Florence Boulevard. $100 entry fee covers T-shirts and bowling for a 5-person team ($20 per person). Choose charity and raise funds. Contact Sarita Thompson, 256-810-2562, saritatho@aol.com
• Induction dinner — The Burrell-Slater Athletic Hall of Fame induction dinner for 2023 will be at 6:30 p.m. May 5 at the Burrell- Slater gym, 610 W. College St., Florence. This years inductees are Lock Beachum,, Isaiah Coffey, Charles Liner, William Lee Simpson, Gary Weaver and the 1955-56 Men's Basketball team. Tickets are $30 and may be obtained by calling Dave Smith at 256-710-9057 or from members of the committee.
• Legacy Car Show — Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, will have a car show from 9 a.m. to noon May 6. Free admission, $25 to show car. Proceeds benefit school's transportation ministry.
• Celebrating Nurses Week — The Kappa Phi Chapter Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. will present "A Mental Health Conversation on Grief" at noon May 6 at Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Guest speaker will be LeTanndra Thompson, LMSW, certified grief educator. A free community event for nurses.
• Golf Tournament — Ace for CASA Golf Tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. May 13 at Cypress Golf and Tennis Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. To register, email HBECLEY@SHOALSCASA.ORG or call 256-765-0041. Sponsorships begin at $100.
• Free Fishing Day — Deibert Park will have free fishing days from 6:30-11:30 a.m. May 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 12. No fishing license needed. Bring your own tackle, snacks and chairs. Catch and keep; catch and share; catch and release. 256-760-6420
• Mardi Gras Celebration — The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. Door prizes and entertainment, lunch provided for those 60 and over.
• Heinie Manush Day — The Heinie Manush Day will be May 21 at Heinie Manush Field, Deshler High School, North Commons St., Tuscumbia. Gates open at 11 a.m.; Calliope at noon; exhibition games at 1 p.m. Doubleheader: Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball "The Cumberland Club of Nashville" vs. "The Franklin Farriers." The second game played with volunteers. Sponsorship: $25. If interested in volunteering to play, call Gary Bridges, 270-535-4357; Mary Carton, 256-436-0733; Annie Perry, 256-415-0700.
• The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts — The annual membership and sponsorship drive will begin soon. If interested in being either, contact any board member, message BTCPA through Facebook, or contact Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758 or email at scottydk@att.net.
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
Theater
• "Doublewide, Texas" — The play will be presented at 7 p.m. April 27-30 at Weatherford Centre, Fourth Avenue, Red Bay. Tickets on sale at Weatherford Centre 2-4 p.m. weekdays or call 256-356-9829. Tickets are $8; play and dinner is available Sunday for $28.
• "Willy Wonka Jr." — The Shoals Christian School Drama Department will present “Willy Wonka Jr.” Show dates are 7 p.m. May 11-13. Buy tickets by calling the SCS office at 256-767-7070. The school is at 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence.
• "Side by Side By Sondheim" — Zodiac Players will present the play 7:30 p.m. May 11-13 and 2 p.m. May 14 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout 2023. Mackinac Island, May 14-20; Niagara Falls and Toronto, Canada, June 11-17; Memphis, Tennessee, July 17-19; Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 21-23; Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hill of South Dakota, Sept. 30-Oct. 8. Open to the public. fdavis@florencal.org, 256-760-6642
Tours
• LaGrange College Site Park — The LaGrange College Site Park is open daily and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours and park reservations are available by calling 256-446-9324. The Visitors Center/Museum is open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The historic College Site, forerunner of UNA, is located in East Colbert County, off Alabama Highway 157 on LaGrange College Road, Leighton, Alabama, near White Oak Community. Contact: L C Lenz, the LaGrange Living Historical Association at 256-702-6953
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Pope's Tavern — The museum is open at 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. CDC guidelines for social distancing/masking. 256-381-5052
• The Courtland Heritage Museum — The museum at 252 College St., Courtland, displays memorabilia and artifacts of the town’s history. The museum is located on the town square in a 1900 building that previously housed businesses and a service club and features historical displays relating to area's agriculture, business, transportation, history and military. Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 256-637-2707.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Admission: $12 adults, $10 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Muscle Shoals Sound — The facility is open for guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tours are on the half-hour beginning at 10:30 am., with last tour at 3:30 p.m. Guided tours are $20. Group tour rates available at 256-978-5151 or www.muscleshoalssoundstudio.org
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-275-3128
• FAME Recording Studios — This studio is open for two tours at 9 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tours are $15 per person. 256-381-0801.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tours are $10. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors 62 and older, AAA members, military (active and retired), $7 college students, $5 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 662-739-5681 or email: wessterling63@gmail.com.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
Beyond the Shoals
• Unsung Hero exhibition — Artist Bernice Davidson will have an exhibition at the home of 11th President James K. Polk, 301 W. Seventh St., Columbia, Tennessee. The exhibit continues through May. 931-964-2590
